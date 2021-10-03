Menu
Carl A. Foster
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cheche Funeral Home
1778 Clark Street Road
Auburn, NY

Carl A. Foster

Dec. 19, 1936 - Sept. 29, 2021

UNION SPRINGS - Carl A. Foster, 84, died Thursday, September 29, 2021, at his daughter's home, with his girls by his side.

He was born December 19, 1936, to Dorothy and Alfred Foster in Aurelius, NY, the third eldest of ten children. Carl attended a one-room schoolhouse on the corner of Blanchard and Clark Street Roads until transferring to Union Springs Central School District in 6th Grade to finish his formal education.

Always a car enthusiast, Carl began tinkering with vehicles in his teens. He was a self-employed auto-mechanic at Foster's Midway Garage until retiring in the early 1990's. After closing shop, he went on to work as a mechanic and greens-keeper at Cranebrook Golf Course. He was a former member and Chief of the Aurelius Fire Department and was honored for his many years of service.

Carl is survived by his daughters: Darcelle Foster and Kathleen Connell; sister Beverly Short; brothers: Boyd (Patti), Rodney (Marilyn), Rodger and Craig (Debbie) Foster; and the light of his life for the last 15 years, his grand-daughter Allison Clark.

Besides his parents, Carl was predeceased by his sister, Eleanor Power, and brothers Ralph, Donald, and Stewart.

At Carl's request, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Local arrangements are through The Cheche Funeral Home, Inc., 1778 Clark Street, Auburn, NY 13021.

Donations may be made to Aurelius Fire Department or Hospice of Central New York and of the Finger Lakes.


Published by The Citizen on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Cheche Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cheche Funeral Home.
Thinking of you and all the memories, prayers and precious memories to see you through!!!
Pat and Martha
October 8, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. We only have one Dad and it is always difficult to lose one. He was lucky to have all his girls to care and surround him.
Connie Patterson
Friend
October 4, 2021
My condolences go out to the family. R.I.P Carl.
Teresa Wood
Family
October 4, 2021
