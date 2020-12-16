Carmella G. Pasqualicchio Vasile

CANANDAIGUA - Carmella G. Pasqualicchio Vasile, 98, formerly of Auburn passed away, Monday, Dec 14, 2020 at her son's home in Canandaigua. Mrs. Vasile was born in Auburn where she spent the majority of her life. She is the daughter of Donato and Pasqualina Birardi Pasqualicchio.

While in Auburn she was formerly a parishioner of St Francis of Assisi Church.

In her younger years, Carmella was employed by The Barr Shoe Company and later by the Dunn McCarthy Shoe Company. However, for over 40 years, Mrs. Vasile, together with her late husband James, who passed away in 2010, managed, owned, and operated the J. L. Vasile Dump Truck Service Company.

Carmella is survived by one son Louis J. Vasile and his wife Zofia of Canandaigua; five grandchildren: Melissa Woolheater (David), James L. Vasile II, Jessica, Jonathan and Tricia Vasile; six great grandchildren: Michael, Olivia, Julia and Adam Woolheater, Lydia and Joseph L. Vasile; a sister Joanne Amore of Syracuse; a sister-in-law Shirley Porcelli of Seneca Falls; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Mrs. Vasile is predeceased by her brothers, Vincent and Dan Pasqulaiicchio, and Peter Porcelli.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in The Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street, Auburn, NY. A funeral service will follow immediately thereafter at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in St Joseph's Cemetery.

Carmella loved spending time with her family as well as the many years she enjoyed traveling with her late husband, James and the winters they spent in Florida. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.