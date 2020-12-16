Menu
Carmella G. Pasqualicchio Vasile
FUNERAL HOME
Cheche Funeral Home
1778 Clark Street Road
Auburn, NY

Carmella G. Pasqualicchio Vasile

CANANDAIGUA - Carmella G. Pasqualicchio Vasile, 98, formerly of Auburn passed away, Monday, Dec 14, 2020 at her son's home in Canandaigua. Mrs. Vasile was born in Auburn where she spent the majority of her life. She is the daughter of Donato and Pasqualina Birardi Pasqualicchio.

While in Auburn she was formerly a parishioner of St Francis of Assisi Church.

In her younger years, Carmella was employed by The Barr Shoe Company and later by the Dunn McCarthy Shoe Company. However, for over 40 years, Mrs. Vasile, together with her late husband James, who passed away in 2010, managed, owned, and operated the J. L. Vasile Dump Truck Service Company.

Carmella is survived by one son Louis J. Vasile and his wife Zofia of Canandaigua; five grandchildren: Melissa Woolheater (David), James L. Vasile II, Jessica, Jonathan and Tricia Vasile; six great grandchildren: Michael, Olivia, Julia and Adam Woolheater, Lydia and Joseph L. Vasile; a sister Joanne Amore of Syracuse; a sister-in-law Shirley Porcelli of Seneca Falls; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Mrs. Vasile is predeceased by her brothers, Vincent and Dan Pasqulaiicchio, and Peter Porcelli.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in The Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street, Auburn, NY. A funeral service will follow immediately thereafter at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in St Joseph's Cemetery.

Carmella loved spending time with her family as well as the many years she enjoyed traveling with her late husband, James and the winters they spent in Florida. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Cheche Funeral Home
1778 Clark Street Road, Auburn, NY
Dec
19
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Cheche Funeral Home
1778 Clark Street Road, Auburn, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carmella was such a wonderful neighbor! Jerry and I always enjoyed Jim and Carmella's company. She will be missed.
Rose & Jerry Borza
Neighbor
December 29, 2020
My heart goes out to the family. "a beautiful Spirit Has Passed On" In
Marie j vasile
December 18, 2020
Louie, Zofia & kids, we are so very sorry for your loss. We know how much you loved your Mother & how hard this must be on you. Our hearts goes out to you all. Prayers & Love from Kentucky! Love, Bruce & Denise
Bruce & Denise Koehler
December 18, 2020
Regretfully, COVID and my health prevent me from attending the funeral to honor my sister. I have loved Carm dearly from the moment I first saw her. She will forever be in my thoughts and prayers.
Joanne Amore
December 17, 2020
I´m so sorry for your loss. Carm was a sweet woman who I became fond of very quickly. Sending you all love and prayers during this difficult time
Gill
December 16, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy to The Vasile Family Aunt Carmella was a beautiful Lady. My memories will always be treasured. Aunt Carmella & Uncle Jim gave me many great Happiness in my Life.
Rosemary K Vasile
December 16, 2020
My condolences to Louis, Zofia and the family. Take care and God bless.....
margarita smith
December 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Praying for you all. Aunt Carmella was loved and will be missed. Love, Kevin and Missy Vasile
Kevin Vasile
December 16, 2020
Lou, sorry to hear of your mother´s passing, in Florida so won´t be able to attend, give our well wishes to your entire family.
Sam Vasile
December 16, 2020
