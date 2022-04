Carol B. Ames

Dec. 19, 1936 - Dec. 7, 2020

WATERLOO - She was a long-term resident of the Seneca Nursing Home. She is survived by three sisters: Nellie, Leona, Norma. Predeceased by her parents, Lorenzo and Elsie; sisters: Leila and Beverly and brothers: Vernon (Sharkey), Owen, Howard, Lorenzo D. (Sonny), Alfred and Rodney, Sr.

Burial will be in the Spring.