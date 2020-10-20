Carol O'Leary

Jan. 19, 1941 - Oct. 16, 2020

Carol O'Leary, 79, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020 surrounded by family following a long illness.

Born on January 19, 1941 to the late Steve and Mary Pesarchick, she grew up in Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania. Carol and her husband of 60 years, Mike, moved to the Auburn area in 1962 from the Pennsylvania Coal Region and made Owasco their home.

In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by her three children: Michael of Syracuse, Kimberly (Mike Dalton) of Camillus and Bridget (Mark Connor) of Brooklyn; as well as two grandchildren: Mike and Alison, both of greater Syracuse.

Carol is also survived by her older sister, Ann Yascavage of Harrisburg, PA and was pre-deceased by her brothers: Sam and Bob, and her sister, Stella.

Her husband, a former Shamokin High football player, reminisced recently about a school dance back in 1957. He was milling about with a few teammates when he was approached by two girls at the dance from a neighboring Coal Region township. One was very friendly and talkative, and introduced herself. He recalled the other as being by far the prettiest girl at the dance. The talkative one said to him, "I would like you to meet my friend Carol."

Carol's distinctive, radiant smile and her pure loving presence warmed any room she entered.

Her family is very grateful for the support of friends and especially her long-time caregivers: Charlotte, Vicky and Andrew.

A private family ceremony will be held to celebrate Carol's life followed by burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery. If you wish, contributions may be made to Owasco Fire Department in her memory. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.