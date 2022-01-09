Menu
Carol Watkins
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Carol (Abate) Watkins

AUBURN - Carol (Abate) Watkins, 77, of Auburn passed away peacefully, early Thursday morning, January 6, 2022 at Finger Lakes Center for Living.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Carl and Rosalie (Marullo) Abate, Sr. Carol worked for more than 24 years, before their closing at O. Mustad & Son in Auburn. She was a communicant of Holy Family Church. She was an avid New York Yankees fan. Carol enjoyed an occasional trip to one of our local casino's for a game of bingo. Her luck didn't end there, as she was blessed to have many beautiful relatives and friends. She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her loving children: son, Bruce (Karen) Watkins, daughter Lisa (John) Tkacz; four grandchildren: Jennifer Pedde, Robert Watkins (Kelsi Cole), Jake Patterson (Tyana Pierre), Olivia Rose Tkacz; a great-granddaughter Kyla Watkins; a sister Linda Conner (Ron Summerville); sister-in-law Alice Abate; as well as several, nieces, nephews, cousins; and close friends.

In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by a brother Carl J. Abate, Jr. and longtime companion Robert Dixon.

Calling hours are this Tuesday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m., with services to immediately follow at 7:00 p.m., all inside of the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

All are welcome to attend a graveside service in St. Joseph's Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's memory to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, NY 13021.

A special thank you to the staff at both Auburn Community Hospital and Finger Lakes Center for Living, for their excellent care and compassion that was shown to Carol during her stays.


Published by The Citizen on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Jan
11
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pettigrass Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
13 Entries
So sad to learn of Carol's passing. It was always wonderful to be in her company. Sending my love to the family.....
Sharon (Germano) Teasdale
January 15, 2022
Lisa and family, So sorry to learn of your mom's passing. Have many great memories from our softball days. Wonderful lady. She will be missed. Thoughts and prayers to all. Myra Madden
Myra Madden
Friend
January 13, 2022
So sorry to hear of Carol´s/moms passing. She will be missed. The sewing club ladies group is now complete and joined by one of a kind. They´re all together now hopefully laughing endlessly.
Richard & Debbie Lattimore
Friend
January 12, 2022
Dear Linda and Alice and families I am so sorry to hear of Carol's passing. There will always be a special place in my heart for the Abate family!
Mary Venditti
Friend
January 11, 2022
Linda and family, My sister Bonnie and I spent some fun Mount Carmel years with Carol. I can still picture her as we entered our classrooms (wearing our ugly brown school uniforms), with a smile on her face, always. So sorry for your loss.
Carole (Cervo) Tripiciano
Friend
January 11, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Carol was a great friend at Melone Village.
Roy Seamans
Friend
January 10, 2022
My childhood girlfriend. Will miss you Carol Ann. Fun times as neighbors. God Bless you. Love, Sandy
sandy hopkins
Friend
January 10, 2022
May God welcome her will open arms
Elaine Brenneman
Friend
January 9, 2022
Bruce and Lisa and family sorry for your loss she was a great person.
Rich and Dar Winters
Friend
January 9, 2022
I worked w/Carol at O'Mustad & Son. We shared many laughs together. She was a wonderful person. May those close to her keep her spirit alive by remembering her enthusiastic personality.
Lois Terino Gray
Work
January 9, 2022
To Carols Family so sorry to hear of her passing. Carol was so sweet & loving she will be sadly missed by many . You are all in my thoughts & prayers ! Keep all your wonderful memories! RIP ! My Friend
Cindy DAngelo
Friend
January 9, 2022
Linda and Alice, Sending my heartfelt condolences.
Linda Quill
Other
January 9, 2022
Dear Bruce-Lisa-Linda...So sorry for the loss of your mother/sister. Thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family during this most difficult time. If I can be of any help--please don't hesitate to contact me. With Sympathy...Auntie Alice XOXO
Alice Abate
Family
January 9, 2022
