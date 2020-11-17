Catherine "Katie" Zamniak Bilinski

AUBURN - Catherine "Katie" Zamniak Bilinski, 90, died on November 12, 2020 at The Finger Lakes Center for Living.

Daughter of the late Harry and Catherine Bab Zamniak of Auburn.

Katie is survived by her son Edward D. (Menfen) Bilinski, and daughter Mary (Randy) Moore; three grandchildren: Katie (Tim) Donohue, Hanna Bilinski and Brian (Lindsey) Moore; and by four great-grandchildren, Tyler and Isabella Donohue and Jaelyn and Taylor Moore. Katie is also survived by her sisters: Helen (Peter) DelFavero, and Sandy (Bob) Delmonte; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Katie was predeceased by her husband Edward (Eddie) Bilinski, and her sisters: Olga Mosley, Anna Rousset, Sophie Bellnier, Pearl Fallat, and Mary Panko; and brothers: John, Nicky, Harry Jr., and Steve Zamniak.

Katie was raised in a humble home on Perrine Avenue. Her husband Eddie was a Lieutenant in the Auburn Fire Department at Engine 3, and a master carpenter who built four custom homes for her, each one finer than the previous. Katie really enjoyed her music: polkas, boogie woogie, Elvis, and the blues. Katie could really dance. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, was an avid reader, fantastic baker, and devout parishioner. She looked forward to gardening in her backyard with her Eddie every year. Katie "Babu" delighted in spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Katie was also very fond of the company of her beagles, all named Queenie. In her younger years, Katie enjoyed bowling with the girls.

Funeral services for Catherine Bilinski will be on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 9:45 am at Sacred Heart Church, Melrose Road, Auburn. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, any contributions may be made in Katie Bilinski's memory to the Auburn SPCA or Seymour Library.

