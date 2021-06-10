Charles Francis Akins, Jr.

July 23, 1966 - April 5, 2021

STAUNTON, VA - Charles Francis Akins, Jr. "Chuck", 54, of Staunton, VA, passed away April 5, 2021 at his residence. Born in Auburn NY on July 23, 1966, son of Charles F. Akins, Sr. and Gloria J. (Lunkenheimer) Akins.

He was a graduate of Skaneateles High School and an Electrical Degree at OCC. He was employed at McQuay, Auburn and Daikin Applied, Staunton.

Surviving in addition to his parents; are two brothers: Richard J. Akins (Paula Knight) and Jeffrey A. Akins (Chrissy Wild-Akins); nephew, Kurt Akins; niece, Brynn Akins; his grandmother Carol Lunkenheimer (Ken Woods); and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to attend a burial service at Soule Cemetery, Franklin St Rd., Auburn, NY at 2 p.m. on June 12, 2021 with a memorial gathering following at 5136 St. Rt. 38A, Owasco, NY.

Donations may be made to Gollissano Children's Hospital on behalf of Chuck in memory of his niece Allyssa.