Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles F. Akins Jr.
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021

Charles Francis Akins, Jr.

July 23, 1966 - April 5, 2021

STAUNTON, VA - Charles Francis Akins, Jr. "Chuck", 54, of Staunton, VA, passed away April 5, 2021 at his residence. Born in Auburn NY on July 23, 1966, son of Charles F. Akins, Sr. and Gloria J. (Lunkenheimer) Akins.

He was a graduate of Skaneateles High School and an Electrical Degree at OCC. He was employed at McQuay, Auburn and Daikin Applied, Staunton.

Surviving in addition to his parents; are two brothers: Richard J. Akins (Paula Knight) and Jeffrey A. Akins (Chrissy Wild-Akins); nephew, Kurt Akins; niece, Brynn Akins; his grandmother Carol Lunkenheimer (Ken Woods); and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to attend a burial service at Soule Cemetery, Franklin St Rd., Auburn, NY at 2 p.m. on June 12, 2021 with a memorial gathering following at 5136 St. Rt. 38A, Owasco, NY.

Donations may be made to Gollissano Children's Hospital on behalf of Chuck in memory of his niece Allyssa.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Burial
2:00p.m.
Soule Cemetery
Franklin St Rd, Auburn, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sorry for your loss.
Mike DePalma
Friend
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results