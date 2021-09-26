Charles Gary Echelbarger

June 20, 1942 - Sept. 14, 2021

ROCHESTER - Charles Gary Echelbarger, age 79, has passed away on September 14, 2021.

Born in Fostoria, Ohio. Charles attended Bowling Green College and Ohio State University where he earned a PhD in Philosophy. He taught at the University of Western Ontario, Canada and then the State University college at Oswego. He was a professor and chairman of the department from 1971 until 2013. He also was an editor with the magazine Philosophy Now.

He is survived by his wife, Marsha L. (Shultz) Echelbarger and daughter, Anna C. Echelbarger of Rochester.

Interment of his ashes will be lake-side in Aurora, NY.