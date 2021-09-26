Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Gary Echelbarger
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021

Charles Gary Echelbarger

June 20, 1942 - Sept. 14, 2021

ROCHESTER - Charles Gary Echelbarger, age 79, has passed away on September 14, 2021.

Born in Fostoria, Ohio. Charles attended Bowling Green College and Ohio State University where he earned a PhD in Philosophy. He taught at the University of Western Ontario, Canada and then the State University college at Oswego. He was a professor and chairman of the department from 1971 until 2013. He also was an editor with the magazine Philosophy Now.

He is survived by his wife, Marsha L. (Shultz) Echelbarger and daughter, Anna C. Echelbarger of Rochester.

Interment of his ashes will be lake-side in Aurora, NY.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.