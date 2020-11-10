Charles F. Whiteman

LOCKE - Charles F. Whiteman, 93, of Locke, NY passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Finger Lakes Center of Living, in Auburn, NY.

Charlie grew up in DeRuyter, NY and graduated as the valedictorian from DeRuyter High School. He served in the Navy from 1945 to 1946 on the USS Orion and remained a member of the Naval Reserve until 1954. Following his active service in the Navy he attended Cornell University and graduated with a degree in Agriculture and a Master in Education.

From 1953-1969, Charlie was the Ag and Shop teacher for Moravia Central Schools. He taught and guided many, many students and was the advisor for FFA for several years. He challenged everyone to learn something new every day. Somehow he managed to make you want to be the best version of yourself, without pushing…because you didn't want to disappoint him. He then went on to be an agent for Cornell Cooperative Extension Association in Auburn, NY from 1970-1983.

He served as a member of Moravia Board of Education for five years. Charlie was the Assessor for the Town of Locke for 30 years. He was a member of the Cayuga County ASCS Committee for nine years; serving as chairman for seven of those years.

He was a 50+ year member and former Master of the Sylvan Lodge in Moravia, NY. For 40+ years, Charlie barbequed chicken for various town events at school, church and the Lodge.

He was owner and proprietor of B & C Farm in Locke and was well-known for his sweet corn, potatoes, apples and vegetables. Charlie was an avid Yankee and Syracuse sports fan and loved a good book.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bernice Utter Whiteman; his children: Annette (Dennis) Barber of NY; Susan (James) Ferland of SC; Lori Brown of FL; Jill Whiteman of CA; Charles R. (Lorri) Whiteman of NY. His grandchildren: Ryan (Gabriella) Nolan of FL; Joshua (Samantha) Barber of ME; Logan Ferland of DC. His brother Duane Whiteman of NY and his sister Jane Davenport of NY, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Charlie was preceded in death by his brothers: Paul and Jim Whiteman, his parents Anna and Charles Whiteman, his Aunt Eva and Uncle Herman Whiteman.

Charlie was always interested in others, their experiences, their opinions, their concerns. He was known for his quick wit and how well he listened to the people around him. He lit up a room when he entered it, and he had a way of making every single person in that room feel special. He will be profoundly missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know him.

Regrettably, due to the Covid virus pandemic there will be no public services. The immediate family held private services at the family home.

Extended family and friends are encouraged to pay respects virtually online at https://www.wadefuneralservice.com/obituary/charles-whiteman. Please sign the guest book provided there and share condolences and fond memories. Those wishing to, may send a contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society in Charlie's memory.

