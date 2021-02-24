Charles Adam Rooker

Mar. 1, 1963 - Feb. 19, 2021

AUBURN - Charles Adam Rooker, 57, of Auburn, NY, passed on Friday, February 19, 2021 from a long and hard road with cancer. He was born to Charles (deceased) and Barbara Rooker of Port Byron, NY on March 1, 1963.

He spent his entire childhood in Port Bryon with his parent and three siblings Ernie (Kim), Timothy (Mary), Christine (deceased).

Chuck is survived by his wife of nearly 26 years, Sharon L. Rooker (Sanderson); his three children: Joshua (Tiera Leubner), Jennifer (Bradley Labulis) and Brian; four grandchildren: Alanna, Riley, Caroline, James.

He worked at Welch Allyn (Hill Rom) for 30+ years. During those years he made many friends and had plenty of laughs along the way.

Please join us in saying our final goodbyes on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Audioun Funeral Home on Main Street in Port Byron. Services will be performed by a dear friend Pastor Penny Sutterby from Freeville and Harmony United Methodist Church.

A life well lived. Chuck was not one who would want us to dwell on the sad things in life. Instead he always looked to the brighter things in life so it is with this in mind that we remember him for the man he truly was. Chuck enjoyed life and found adventures at every turn through his love for outdoor activities like hunting, fishing and camping. He could be seen out riding his motorcycle on clear sunny days and found joy and many memories with his family and friends along the way. When hunting season came around he was always out looking for that Buck he could bring home no matter what the weather would bring. After all he needed to add another one to his collection because the two he already had was never enough. In the summer and spring he was always found outside by the campfire with a Coors Light in hand. He passed his love for outdoor campfires on to his children and wife.

Though life is not easy, Chuck lived life to the fullest and never took anything for granted. He welcomed you into his heart and home when needed and would never judge. Instead he would be there to listen and help you in any way he could without judging for the past. He was the kind of man who you could call up and would stop what he was doing if you needed him there. If you just wanted a person to talk or sit in silence to enjoy a moment of peace his door and campfires were always opened no questions asked.

A jokester at heart his family and friends could always count on a smile when he was around. No matter the mood you may have been in he could always find a way to put a smile on your face and make you laugh. Though he may be gone, the memories, love and lessons he passed on will for always be remembered in the hearts of his family and friends.

In honor of Chuck's wishes we ask that in lieu of flowers please donate to the Dana Faber Cancer Institute or to your favorite charity.