Charles M. Thomas
1966 - 2022
BORN
1966
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc. - Rome
418 N. George Street
Rome, NY

Charles M. Thomas

May 31, 1966 - Jan. 5, 2022

AUBURN - Charles M. Thomas, 55, of Auburn, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Rome Health. Born in Vicenza, Italy, on the United States Army Base, Camp Ederle, he was a son of Donald Thomas and Judith (Williams) Sweet. He graduated with a Bachelor's of Arts Degree from Syracuse University and earned a Juris Doctor Degree from Dayton University. On September 18, 2004, he was united in marriage to Jodi (Brown) Thomas.

Charles was a member of the NYS Bar Association and practiced law for Jefferson County, the DA's office of Cayuga County and eventually went in to private practice in his hometown of Auburn.

Charles was a huge sports fan and loved the SU Orange, Buffalo Bills and NY Yankees. He also enjoyed golfing, attending concerts, going up to camp on Sandy Pond and vacationing in Florida.

He is survived by his father and step-mother, Donald and Janice Thomas; in-laws, Calvin and Joan Brown; two children, Cherise and Jonathan Adams; five siblings: Randall Thomas (Penny) Amy Fentress (Tom), James Thomas (Jill) , David Thomas (Terri) and Jeff Thomas (Amy); and several aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins and many friends and colleagues. He was predeceased by his wife, Jodi; mother and step-father, Judith and Robert Sweet; and a niece, Taylor Fentress (Shell).

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome. You may light a candle, send a message of sympathy, and read the obituary at www.nunnandharper.com.


Published by The Citizen on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc. - Rome
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I knew Chuck from our time at SU in the 1980´s. We became friends freshman year and he was a great guy. He loved his Orange and took great pride on working at the Dome. Prayers and heartfelt sympathy to his family.
Andrew Vincent Hess
School
January 20, 2022
My condolences to the family of Charles. I met Charles when I was working as a legal assistant. Over the course of seven years we had many conversations. He told me of the many times he visited family in Skaneateles. He was a kind man, a true professional in the legal field, and will be sadly missed. I am so sorry for your loss.
Elaine Tucker, Skaneateles, NY
Work
January 10, 2022
We didn´t know Charles personally, we know his brother Jeff however we are very saddened by this news. Our hearts go out to the family.
Bill and Chris
Other
January 10, 2022
Way to young he was a great guy that helped many people in the years . Also I remember his 2 kids from sandlot baseball he was there to help us all. Great guy gone to soon. RIP my friend
Jeanine Nolte
January 10, 2022
Cherise it´s been a long time since we seen each other, we used to be best friends in school I´m so very sorry for the loss of your dad many condolences to you and Jon prayers for you and your family .
Christine Alexzandra
Friend
January 9, 2022
I love the time I step in your family I miss you all he was a good friend I remember the talks we had went through I miss you I miss the kids being around someone over to Cal and Joan House seems like only yesterday we are all together another time she went to the parks together and Justin get lost one time But one day I want nothing to angels are looking over love your whole family
Cindy Pellett
Friend
January 9, 2022
Cherise, I am so sorry about your dad. He was a good man and has been missed at the office. My deepest sympathies to you and Jonathan. (Deb Waldron from Rome's office)
Deborah Waldron
January 8, 2022
