Cheryl Ann LaMay

Cheryl Ann (Clifton) LaMay

Dec. 16, 1958 - Dec. 16, 2021

SYRACUSE - Cheryl Ann (Clifton) LaMay, 63, of Auburn, died Thursday, December 16, 2021, following a brief illness. Cheryl was a life resident of the Weedsport/Auburn area. She attended Weedsport schools and worked at Welch Allyn/HandHeld Products/HHP for many years.

She is survived by her aunt, Marian (Gene) Snow; sister, Kimberly (Scott) Nightengale and her children: Michael (Rachel) LaMay of Auburn, NY, Jennifer LaMay of Baldwinsville, NY and Katie (Kyle Czarnecki) Weatherstone of Elbridge, NY; also surviving are her grandchildren: Sullivan, Spencer and Salem LaMay, Valena Harrison and Dylan Czarnecki; her nephews: Robert and Scott Nightengale; niece, Megan Nightengale; great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Eugene Clifton; mother, Yvonne Clifton and sister, Beth Clifton.

There are no funeral services or calling hours and a private burial will take place at a later date.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jen and family, I am so sorry to hear about Cheryl passing. I have such nice memories from our time together at Welch Allyn. You are in my thoughts.
Janet Lehman
December 30, 2021
Kim and Family. So sorry to hear about Cheryl. I remember playing softball for your father Gene for Gene´s Place and for you and Cheryl after he passed. We had a lot of fun back then! My thoughts and prayers are with you. Jeff and Denise Hinman
Jeff Hinman
December 28, 2021
Dear Michael, Jennifer and Katie, I'm so sorry to learn of your mother's passing. I'll be praying for you today, and in the days ahead. My sincere sympathy and love to each of you. Mrs. Everitt
Judith Everitt
December 28, 2021
