Oct. 9, 1974 - Feb. 18, 2021

AUBURN - Christina Garcia, 46, of Auburn passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Upstate Hospital. Christina was born in Newark, NY on October 9, 1974.

"Chrissy" was passionate about caring for others and brightening their day, her laugh was infectious. She gave everyone a unique nickname, that was part of her character. She worked as a Nurse's Aide for several years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her beloved cat "Pinecone", having big dinners, or gatherings with loved ones and talking on the phone. Chrissy will be remembered for her humor and happy go lucky nature.

Christina is survived by her loving family; her children; John (Jonathan Heffie) Graham, Erica (Weston Rhodes) Graham and Angelina Graham; her parents Howard and Susan "Pulice" Evans; her father Louis (Betty Hunt) Garcia; siblings: Amanda (Michael Lucas) Evans, Claude Garcia and Jackie Garcia; granddaughter Autumn Burgdoff; nephew Gabriel Lucas; childhood best friend Bridgette East Pellicano; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins, she thought the world of.

Calling hours for Christina will be held Friday, from 2 to 4 PM in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn.

Donations in Christina's memory may be made to HEAL, P.O. Box 458, Auburn, NY 13021.

