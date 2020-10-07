Christopher J. O'Donovan

Oct. 5, 1971 - Oct. 3, 2020

SENNETT- Christopher J. O'Donovan, 49 of Sennett passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, October 3, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Saratoga on October 5, 1971 to the late James 'OD' and Barbara Fitzpatrick O'Donovan and would have celebrated his 50th birthday this past Monday. 'The Chief' or 'OD' as he was affectionately known by his family and friends was an Auburn High School graduate, Class of 1989 and received his Associates degree in criminal justice from C.C.C. Chris was employed by the Port Byron Police Department for over 23 years, retiring as Police Chief. He was currently employed as a corrections officier for Auburn Correctional Facility. The Chief was a member of the Italian American War Veterans Post, also known as the Frank Calimeri Post and also the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 'OD' was extremely proud of his Irish heritage and had a vast collection of items representing his culture. Chris loved having a good time and enjoyed the many hours spent in his home bar in which he built. The Chief also loved vehicles, especially fast ones. OD's warming smile, devilish good looks and charismatic ways will forever be remembered in the hearts of those he has touched. Long live 'The Chief'!

He is survived by his significant other, Angela Stone of Auburn, his daughter Abigail O'Donovan, three half siblings: Sean (Marina) O'Donovan, their children Zoey and Aiden, Kelly O'Donovan, Patrick O'Donovan, step-mother Kathleen O'Donovan, aunt Patricia Roberts, cousin Leslie (Scott) Dussault, their children Keegan and Trae, step-brother John Moulton, his daughter Alexa, several other relatives, colleagues, several close friends and his beloved feline friend, Kitty 2.

Friends and relatives are invited to join the family this Saturday, October 10, 2020 for calling hours from 1-5 pm in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St.,Auburn. Services will immediately follow at 5 PM in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, Chris had many strong passions in which he willingly donated to and would like any donations be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society, Cayuga County Sherrifs Dept., Auburn Police Dept., or the NYS Troopers Assoc.