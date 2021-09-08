Clarence Arthur Traver

Dec. 26, 1922 - Sept. 4, 2021

KING FERRY - Clarence Arthur Traver, 98, of King Ferry passed away on September 4, 2021 at Cayuga Medical Center. Born on December 26, 1922 in Danby, Clarence was a son of the late Frederick and Effie (Ferris) Traver.

A lifelong area resident, Clarence had worked for many years with his brothers on the family farm and retired from Smith Corona (SCM Corp.) in Groton, where he had been the paint room operator. A veteran of World War II, he served in the Signal Corps of the US Army during the post-war occupation. He was a past member of the United Church of Genoa.

Clarence is survived by his wife of 68 years, Catherine (Mack) Traver; a son, Michael Howard Traver; a daughter-in-law, Deborah (Swearingen) Traver; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Gerald Clarence Traver on August 26, 2021 and by his eleven siblings brothers: Alvah, Herbert, Robert, Floyd, Ralph, Theron, and Marvin Traver; and sisters: Grace Swayze, Ethel Wooddredge, Hazel Traver, and Florence Hildreth.

A graveside funeral service will be held on at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 10, 2021 at North Lansing Cemetery. Friends may call at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, Genoa, on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 4:00-6:00 PM. Given current circumstances, facial masks and distancing will be necessary at the funeral home.