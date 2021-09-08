Menu
Clarence Arthur Traver
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Shurtleff Funeral Home
10117 State Route 90
Genoa, NY

Clarence Arthur Traver

Dec. 26, 1922 - Sept. 4, 2021

KING FERRY - Clarence Arthur Traver, 98, of King Ferry passed away on September 4, 2021 at Cayuga Medical Center. Born on December 26, 1922 in Danby, Clarence was a son of the late Frederick and Effie (Ferris) Traver.

A lifelong area resident, Clarence had worked for many years with his brothers on the family farm and retired from Smith Corona (SCM Corp.) in Groton, where he had been the paint room operator. A veteran of World War II, he served in the Signal Corps of the US Army during the post-war occupation. He was a past member of the United Church of Genoa.

Clarence is survived by his wife of 68 years, Catherine (Mack) Traver; a son, Michael Howard Traver; a daughter-in-law, Deborah (Swearingen) Traver; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Gerald Clarence Traver on August 26, 2021 and by his eleven siblings brothers: Alvah, Herbert, Robert, Floyd, Ralph, Theron, and Marvin Traver; and sisters: Grace Swayze, Ethel Wooddredge, Hazel Traver, and Florence Hildreth.

A graveside funeral service will be held on at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 10, 2021 at North Lansing Cemetery. Friends may call at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, Genoa, on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 4:00-6:00 PM. Given current circumstances, facial masks and distancing will be necessary at the funeral home.



Published by The Citizen on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Shurtleff Funeral Home
10117 State Route 90, Genoa, NY
Sep
10
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
North Lansing Cemetery
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Shurtleff Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Cathy and family, my condolences . Clarence was a kind, quiet loving man and will be missed by many. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time. Jane Sylvester, Camillus, NY
Jane Sylvester
Friend
September 8, 2021
My deepest sympathy goes out to a most gentle man all his life. A good friend indeed. Rest in Faithfulness in this ever-changing life of ours that God is still in control.
Mae Pryor
September 8, 2021
