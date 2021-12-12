Clarence Ronald VanOstrand III

Dec. 24, 1959 - Dec. 8, 2021

AUBURN - Clarence Ronald VanOstrand III, 61, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Mr. VanOstrand was born in Auburn, NY on December 24, 1959 to Clarence Jr. and Virginia VanOstrand. Ronnie was a graduate of Auburn High School and he was employed with Auburn Correctional Facility from 1981 - 2009. Upon retirement, he completed many construction projects for his friends and family, and was known to many as a talented craftsman and gardener. Ronnie loved the outdoors; he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time in the Adirondacks with his family and his beloved dog, Cocoa.

Ronnie is survived by his children, Lea VanOstrand and Clarence R. "Clay" VanOstrand IV; the mother of his children, Joanne Porretta VanOstrand; his mother, Virginia Switzer VanOstrand; his siblings: Karen (Derrick) Dec, Kim (John) Bertonica, Kathleen Elice, Lisa (Francis) Barwinczak, Jeannie (Paul) Granato, Christy (John) VanOstrand; a special cousin and lifelong friend, Billy Mitchell; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, Clarence R. VanOstrand, Jr. in 2019.

Visitation will be held from 4-6pm on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the Church of the Nazarene, 3360 E. Genesee St., Auburn. A memorial service will be held immediately following visitation at 6pm. Burial will be held privately for the family. To honor Ronnie's love of nature, please consider making a donation to plant a tree in his memory. To donate a tree or to offer condolences to the family please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home.