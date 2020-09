Connie Little

UNION SPRINGS - Connie Little, 61, of Hillview Dr., Union Springs, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

Connie was full of life, she had an infectious laugh and loved to make people happy. She enjoyed singing and dancing. She had a love for Disney, especially Mickey Mouse. To know Connie was to love her, she will be deeply missed by all.

Services will be held privately at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn