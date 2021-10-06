Menu
Crystal G. Ward
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wade Funeral Home
22 Church Street
Moravia, NY

Crystal G. (Coon) Ward

July 2, 1952 - Oct. 4, 2021

FREEVILLE - Crystal G. (Coon) Ward, 69, of Freeville, NY passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 in Cayuga Medical Center after a short illness.

Chris was born July 2, 1952 in Auburn, NY to Frederick and Pearl (Saville) Coon. She was a 1970 graduate of Southern Cayuga Central School.

She is survived by her children: Shane (Carey) Ward of Ithaca, NY and Shannon (Marty) Stamp of Freeville, NY; former husband Donald Ward of Freeville, NY; brothers: Lewis Coon of MN, Frederick Kuhn of NC; sister Cheryl Williams of Genoa, NY; grandchildren: Hayley Tanner, Tricia Ward, Sy Ward; many nieces, nephews; aunts and uncles.

She was predeceased by her parents, Frederick R. Coon and Pearl G. Coon; her sisters, Lynda K. Miller, Brenda L. West, Karen J. Strecker and Chandra E. Coon; and her niece, Lynda Kay Bennink.

Chris was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as nana/grandma to her three grandchildren. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.

A Graveside burial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021 in North Lansing Cemetery, Rte 34, N. Lansing, NY. There are no calling hours. Family viewing will be held at Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 3:00–7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to Tompkins County SPCA.


Published by The Citizen on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wade Funeral Home
22 Church Street, Moravia, NY
Oct
7
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
North Lansing Cemetery
Rte 34, N. Lansing, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wade Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
always thought alot of chris she was a wonderful person so full of laught she'll always have a special place in my heart.and laughs that will always make me smile.she gave my sister bonnie the best friend she ever had
wayne saville
October 12, 2021
