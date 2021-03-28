Menu
Cynthia B. Bellows
FUNERAL HOME
Robert D. Gray Funeral Home
49 Jordan St.
Skaneateles, NY

Cynthia B. Bellows

SKANEATELES - Cynthia B. Bellows, 79, of Skaneateles passed away peacefully at home March 21, 2021 after courageously fighting her losing battle with ALS. Born in Syracuse, she graduated from Moravia Central School and the Auburn Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.

Our mother held her RN and cared for numerous patients for over 50 years. Cindy was a member of the Skaneateles United Methodist Church and enjoyed antiquing and gardening.

Cindy was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Gary "Joey" in 2012, her son-in-law Jeff Campbell, her parents and four siblings.

She is survived by a son, Todd of Marcellus; daughters: Tammy (Dennis) Hotaling of Central Square and Jennifer Campbell of Auburn; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

PRIVATE services WERE held at the convenience of the family, with the assistance of the wonderful staff at the Robert D. Gray Funeral Home.

Those who wish the make a contribution in Cindy's memory may do so to the attention of Hospice of CNY, Cayuga County SPCA or the Sennett Fire Department.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 28, 2021.
I always knew Cindy as Deb's older sister, in my high school days. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Mary Ann Atwood Hess
March 30, 2021
Cindy was a long time friend and special to us both. Prayers for Tammy, Todd and Jennifer.
Frank E Thornton
March 28, 2021
