Cynthia Evelyn Warn

KING FERRY - Cynthia Evelyn Warn of King Ferry, NY died peacefully at home on October 29, 2020 surrounded by her three children Michelle Miller, Melissa Miller Fedrizzi and F. Sean Miller, which was how she wanted it.

Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1942, and grew up between W. Nyack, NY & W. Palm Beach, FL. She raised her children in Pompton Plains, NJ & on Cayuga Lake, NY. Cindy started working at Pratt Whitney in Florida then transitioned to motherhood. She managed "the house where all the kids played", was original LYFT driver, Girl Scout Leader and creator of "Warn Wonders (handmade clothes). She ended her career at RE/MAX In Motion of Ithaca NY.

Her children together with her son and daughter-in-law (Matthew Fedrizzi and Wendy Arthur Miller) have always had her back. Grandsons: Daniel, Lucas, Jack & Max Fedrizzi were her apprentices, and travel companions on many adventures both domestic and international. She had lifelong connections with the Beals, Dunn, Miller, Fedrizzi and Warn families. She was grateful for her friendships including Crystal and Randy Mueller, neighbors, horse people, and a multitude of veterinarians from Florida, Vermont, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Virginia and New York

Cynthia was predeceased by her parents Bertram S. Warn and Evelyn Cochran Warn as well her brother Robert S. Warn (Florida).

Her love of all animals in particular horses and her beloved pets: Shep, Pepe, Lion, Sunshine, Mouse, Tequilla, Whigs, Serendipity, Brooklyn, and Ellie was unparalleled. Through the example of that love she taught the power of kindness, the importance of connection and advocacy.

Due to safety concerns a Celebration of Life for Cindy will be postponed. Details to be provided when available.

In honor of our mom's life, we ask that you be kind to others, compassionate to animals, and advocate for those in need of your help. Our advice was to always sit with the quiet ones, "they have so much to offer."

Our Mom, Cindy, always had our backs. Knowledge of this simple truth has given her children the confidence and ability to thrive in life. Our hope is to provide the same for our family and loved ones in the generations that follow.