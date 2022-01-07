Menu
Dale E. Gamba
Dale E. Gamba

AUBURN - Dale E. Gamba, 85, of Auburn passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at The Commons on Saint Anthony.

He was born in Williamsport, PA, the son of the late A. Carl and Hazel Gamba and had resided most of his life in the area. He was an Army veteran having served our country honorably during the "Battle of the Wits". He was proud to have a perfect record of "No planes getting through the area on his watch!"

Dale retired from Alco after more than 30 years of service. Upon retirement, he worked for several years as a custodian for the Port Byron School District. He was a lifetime member and former bartender at the Utopia Club. Dale enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially at his son's residence in Cato. His quick wit and stunning good looks, will make it impossible to forget this special man!

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carol (Spagnola) Gamba; three children: Dale R., David M., Stephen (Mark Sidor); two grandsons: David J. (Martha) and Joseph M. Gamba; two great-grandchildren: John and Natalie; two siblings: Lois McNamara, Larry Gamba; as well as several nieces; nephews; cousins, two very special friends: Tom Fennessy and Bernie Wallace; and a special caregiver, Rhonda Russell.

In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by a sister, Mary Lou Reed; and two brothers: John Gamba and Robert Gamba who was killed during combat in World War II.

Calling hours are this Sunday from 2-4:00 p.m. in Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

Dale's Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated this Monday at 11:00 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Melrose Rd. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association of CNY.



Published by The Citizen on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carol and Family so sorry for your loss. Dale was a great man,
Mike Maywalt
Friend
January 30, 2022
Dear Dale, I know that you and my brother, Keith were very close friends. Please accept my condolences on the loss of your Dad. You and your family will be in my prayers. God Bless.
Lori Crook Sullivan
Other
January 9, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. So sorry for your loss.
Daphne, Joe and Sophie Pettigrass
January 9, 2022
Carol, Dale, Dave and Steve, Please know how sorry we are to hear of Dale's passing. Just know that he is in a wonderful place and at peace.
Mark and Dale Antonik
Friend
January 9, 2022
So sorry for your loss please know Dave and I are praying for His peace and yours
Eileen Killian Cuff
Friend
January 9, 2022
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
January 8, 2022
Dear Carol and sons, So sorry to read of Dale´s passing. Please accept our sincere sympathies and prayers during this difficult time. Nancy & Ken Weaver
Nancy & Ken Weaver
Friend
January 8, 2022
Carol and sons, Our sincerest condolences and we pray you all find strength and comfort in the arms of the Lord during this difficult time in life.
BART and TERRI WASILENKO
Other
January 8, 2022
Carol, I'm so, so sorry for the loss of your husband. Such a nice man.
Jeanne Tokarz Good
School
January 8, 2022
Dear Carol. So sorry for the loss of your beloved husband. Thinking of you. Love, Kathy.
Kathleen Steinbacher
January 8, 2022
Carol & family - I am so sorry for your loss. Thinking and praying for you during this difficult time.
Ashley Cafaro
January 8, 2022
Dear Carol, Our deepest sympathy to you and your sons. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Gail &Rich Cali
Gail Cali
January 7, 2022
Sorry for your loss.
Matthew Salemi
Friend
January 7, 2022
Very sorry to read about Dale.Thinking of you and family at this time.
Marge Brooks
January 7, 2022
