Dale Clark Parmley

(1939-2021)

AUBURN - It is with great sadness that we share Dale C. Parmley, of Auburn, and formerly Venice Center, NY, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2021 with his daughters by his side.

Dale was the son of the late Edward and Hilda Parmley and a graduate of Genoa Central School, Class of 1957.

Dale was the owner and operator of a large farm in Southern Cayuga County. He had also co-owned and operated Genoa Grain for several years. In 1973, he received the Jaycee's NYS Outstanding Young Farmer award for excellence in farming. He loved farming and took great pride in the profession.

Dale held various leadership positions in the community over the years. He was elected to the Cayuga County Legislature in 1975, and served for 10 years; four of which, he was the Chairman of the Legislature. He was also an Assessor for the Town of Venice, a board member of Moravia National Bank and served in varying capacities for many other organizations.

As for his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed boating, cars and attending Syracuse basketball games. But first and foremost, he was a people person. It didn't matter where he was, whether he was at his condo in North Palm Beach, FL, his farm in Genoa, NY, or happy hour with friends in Auburn, NY, Dale loved to tell stories and converse with others. It was a regular occurrence for one of his daughters to encounter someone who knew Dale; they would always have a good story to tell about him or something nice to say. He was thought of as a helpful and kind person.

He is survived by his four daughters: Darlene (Jim) Lacey, Milford, CT, Cindy Parmley, Killington, VT, Beth Norman (Jon), Bridgeport, NY, Amy Parmley (Carlos), Ithaca, NY; seven grandchildren: Kara (Melinda) Garfield, Colin Lacey (Maranda), Christa (Bill) D'Andrea, Anna Norman, Aaron Norman, Nicolas Llarena- Parmley, Elizabeth Llarena- Parmley; and three great-grandchildren: Madison, Dean, and Savannah; also survived by his sisters: Vivian Geiger formerly of Lansing, NY and Donna (Ray) Marshall Penn Yan, NY; as well as several special cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dale was predeceased by his sister, Shirley Marshall.

The family plans a private graveside service and burial. A celebration of Dale's life will be held for friends and family at Emerson Park Pavilion on the afternoon of July 25, 2021.

A sincere thank you to the healthcare workers who helped with Dale's care at his Auburn home, and at the two Assisted Living facilities where he temporarily resided. In Dale's honor, donations can be made to: Southern Cayuga FFA , c/o Assistant Superintendent's Office, Southern Cayuga Central School, 2384 State Route 34B, Aurora, NY 13026.