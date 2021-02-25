Menu
Dale Clark Parmley
FUNERAL HOME
Shurtleff Funeral Home
10117 State Route 90
Genoa, NY

Dale Clark Parmley

(1939-2021)

AUBURN - It is with great sadness that we share Dale C. Parmley, of Auburn, and formerly Venice Center, NY, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2021 with his daughters by his side.

Dale was the son of the late Edward and Hilda Parmley and a graduate of Genoa Central School, Class of 1957.

Dale was the owner and operator of a large farm in Southern Cayuga County. He had also co-owned and operated Genoa Grain for several years. In 1973, he received the Jaycee's NYS Outstanding Young Farmer award for excellence in farming. He loved farming and took great pride in the profession.

Dale held various leadership positions in the community over the years. He was elected to the Cayuga County Legislature in 1975, and served for 10 years; four of which, he was the Chairman of the Legislature. He was also an Assessor for the Town of Venice, a board member of Moravia National Bank and served in varying capacities for many other organizations.

As for his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed boating, cars and attending Syracuse basketball games. But first and foremost, he was a people person. It didn't matter where he was, whether he was at his condo in North Palm Beach, FL, his farm in Genoa, NY, or happy hour with friends in Auburn, NY, Dale loved to tell stories and converse with others. It was a regular occurrence for one of his daughters to encounter someone who knew Dale; they would always have a good story to tell about him or something nice to say. He was thought of as a helpful and kind person.

He is survived by his four daughters: Darlene (Jim) Lacey, Milford, CT, Cindy Parmley, Killington, VT, Beth Norman (Jon), Bridgeport, NY, Amy Parmley (Carlos), Ithaca, NY; seven grandchildren: Kara (Melinda) Garfield, Colin Lacey (Maranda), Christa (Bill) D'Andrea, Anna Norman, Aaron Norman, Nicolas Llarena- Parmley, Elizabeth Llarena- Parmley; and three great-grandchildren: Madison, Dean, and Savannah; also survived by his sisters: Vivian Geiger formerly of Lansing, NY and Donna (Ray) Marshall Penn Yan, NY; as well as several special cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dale was predeceased by his sister, Shirley Marshall.

The family plans a private graveside service and burial. A celebration of Dale's life will be held for friends and family at Emerson Park Pavilion on the afternoon of July 25, 2021.

A sincere thank you to the healthcare workers who helped with Dale's care at his Auburn home, and at the two Assisted Living facilities where he temporarily resided. In Dale's honor, donations can be made to: Southern Cayuga FFA , c/o Assistant Superintendent's Office, Southern Cayuga Central School, 2384 State Route 34B, Aurora, NY 13026.


Published by The Citizen on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
25
Celebration of Life
Emerson Park Pavilion
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Shurtleff Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
31 Entries
Dale´s Memorial Fund and the GCS Class of `57 had the furnace at the Genoa Church replaced.
Robert Conner
February 18, 2022
Dale was a very good neighbor and friend. Always a kind, caring gentleman! My condolences to all his family.
Carolyn Emerson
March 2, 2021
My friendship began with Dale in the late 1940's when he and his dad came to plant our corn with his shiny JD equipment. We were still doing most of our farming with horses. We were best friends for the next 70 plus years. I will miss Dale I he was like a brother.
George Gunn
March 2, 2021
Very sorry for your loss there was a very very nice man he was always there to help you out rip Dale
Thomas Lipiska
March 1, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Dale was a good farmer , businessman, and all around great guy. I remember when I was young, seeing Dale driving by our place with his tractors and farm machinery. Sometimes he would stop and take Me for a ride ride in a truck, or on a tractor. One time he took me for a ride on his snowmobile.
Jim Sawyer
February 28, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Dale was a good farmer, businessman, all around great guy. When I was young He would drive by with his tractors and machinery, and would stop and take Me for a ride on a tractor or truck, or snowmobile.
I will always be proud to have known this great gentleman. It was with great pleasure we were able to work together and share some wonderful times together. My condolences to his Family.
Philip Hale
February 28, 2021
Dale took great pride in his farm and meticulously cared for line of John Deere machinery,a professional in the utmost respect. I enjoyed our visits at the farm and he was a true inspiration for me to stick with my goals of becoming a grain farmer myself. His stories and life lessons are priceless,he's a true example of what hard work,determination and dedication can get you. He will be missed.
Eric Paquette
Acquaintance
February 27, 2021
Had a lot of breakfast´s Good times together Great generous man Bless the family will miss him Jack
Sending our condolences for your loss.
Dave and Barbara Armstrong
February 27, 2021
He was a wonderful neighbor and friend. Condolences to his family.
Janelle M. Ellison
Neighbor
February 27, 2021
My sincere condolences for your families loss. He always had a greeting and smile when he saw you.
Susan Querns
February 26, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Dale was a wonderful businessman and partner. He made the world a brighter place with his smile and terrific personality.
Don and Linda Partridge
Linda Partridge
Friend
February 26, 2021
So sorry for your lost,Dale was a great man and we are happy to call him a friend.
Cliff & Raye Janssen
February 25, 2021
GODSPEED CLASSMATE OF GENOA CENTRAL CLASS OF '57.
Bob Conner
February 25, 2021
A great individual has passed and will be missed. Condolences to his family.
Scott Marshall
February 25, 2021
I’m so sorry for your loss. Dale was a wonderful man. I got to know over the years when he would stop at the ice cream shop in Genoa. He will be greatly missed by many.
Laurie Fenner
February 25, 2021
Always had a smile sorry for your loss RIP Dale
Celestia clark
February 25, 2021
I shared some social occasions with Dale years ago. He was a true friend and gentleman. He will be missed.
john allen
February 25, 2021
Every time we ever saw Dale he had a smile n a big Hello, he was an attribute to Southern Cayuga County.
Art n Sylvia Myers
February 25, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your Dad. We have good memories of our trip to Hawaii with your Mom and Dad and the wonderful parties at his home. He was a good friend and co- partner at Genoa Grain.
Ernie and Bunny Sheils
February 25, 2021
Sincerest condolences...He was a true gentleman and always brought a smile to those he encountered.
Karen Hoyt
February 25, 2021
So sorry to hear of your dad´s passing. Had many good times with him over the years at SU ballgames both home and away. Always friendly and with a smile on his face. Rest In Peace my friend.
Joe LoPiccolo
February 25, 2021
Dale would always take time to speak to you - all my respect and sympathy to his Family
Bill kirk
Acquaintance
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 31 of 31 results