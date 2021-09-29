Dana C. Chapman

SENNETT - They say Parkinson's never kills a man, but it sure took its toll on Dana C. Chapman over the last seven years by breaking his hip, by allowing him to accidentally open a propane canister in his garage, and finally wearing him down enough to find his Father in Heaven. You could also say he went down in a blaze of Glory.

Dana Chapman, 75, of Sennett passed away peacefully Sunday, September 26, 2021 in his home, with his family by his side. A native of North Cohocton, NY, Dana was the son of the late Graham and Blossom (Morse) Chapman. Following graduation from Wayland High School in 1963, Dana attended and attained Degrees from both the College of Environmental Science and Forestry and Syracuse University, School of Agricultural and Civil Engineering. While at Syracuse, he met and married his wife of 52 years, Jeanne (Bramble) Chapman.

Dana was employed with the USDA for 26 years. He also worked for the NYC Watershed in Walton, NY and ACS in Rochester. Finally, he owned and operated his own business, Agricultural Engineering Services (AES). He was a member of the Soil and Water Conservation Society and also of the Sennett Federated Church, where he served on several boards.

Dana was a simple man with a huge heart for life, friends, family, and specifically for his caring and cherrished wife, Jeanne, and is survived by his slightly goofy and joyful son, Brian Chapman and his wife Kate of Conquest; son-in-law Christopher Jorolemon and his wife Amy of Weedsport; three fun-loving grandchildren: Alison Jorolemon and Marlie and Connor Chapman, who cheerfully called him "Bubba"; sister-in-law Mary Lou Chapman; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dana is currently dancing in heaven with his daughter Jill Chapman Jorolemon (2006) and his brother Dennis Chapman (2014).

Friends are invited to join the family for a Memorial Service to be offered at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 in the Sennett Federated Church, 7777 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Sennett. Calling hours will be conducted in the church Friday, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Contributions may be made in memory of Dana to the Sennett Federated Church or the Susan G. Komen Foundation, www.komen.org

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.