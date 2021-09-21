Dana F. Wilbur

July 2, 1924 - Sept. 11, 2021

KING FERRY - Dana F. Wilbur, 97, of King Ferry, passed away September 11, 2021 after a period of declining health.

Dana was born in King Ferry on July 2, 1924, a son of the late Carlton and Emily (Slocum) Wilbur. He was an Army Veteran of World War II, and had served in the South Pacific and Philippines Liberation campaigns.

After the war and his graduation from SUNY Oswego, Dana started at the Williamson Central School District following a career which began as a sports coach, a teacher, and later after having served as the School Superintendent from which he retired from.

Dana enjoyed hunting, fishing on Cayuga Lake, and traveling extensively during retirement. He was a member of the United Church of Genoa.

He is survived by his two daughters: Chris Wilbur of King Ferry, and Betsy Wilbur of Locke; two grandchildren: Jessie VanBenschoten of ME, and Jacob VanBenschoten of Waterloo; a sister, Cornelia (Ann) Johnson; nieces and nephews.

Dana was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Constance (Vought) Wilbur on Oct. 17, 2018, by his son-in-law, Steve Whitehead, and by five siblings: Eleanor Colgan, Charles Wilbur, Jane Myers, Raymond and Trafton Wilbur.

A graveside service will be held in West Genoa Cemetery, King Ferry, at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.

Memorial contributions may be made to the United Church of Genoa.

Dad always finished every story he ever told us as kids with this quote, and so it's fitting that his life story ends the same way. "And he conked them on the bean and ankled off".