Dane F. Wilbur
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Shurtleff Funeral Home
10117 State Route 90
Genoa, NY

Dana F. Wilbur

July 2, 1924 - Sept. 11, 2021

KING FERRY - Dana F. Wilbur, 97, of King Ferry, passed away September 11, 2021 after a period of declining health.

Dana was born in King Ferry on July 2, 1924, a son of the late Carlton and Emily (Slocum) Wilbur. He was an Army Veteran of World War II, and had served in the South Pacific and Philippines Liberation campaigns.

After the war and his graduation from SUNY Oswego, Dana started at the Williamson Central School District following a career which began as a sports coach, a teacher, and later after having served as the School Superintendent from which he retired from.

Dana enjoyed hunting, fishing on Cayuga Lake, and traveling extensively during retirement. He was a member of the United Church of Genoa.

He is survived by his two daughters: Chris Wilbur of King Ferry, and Betsy Wilbur of Locke; two grandchildren: Jessie VanBenschoten of ME, and Jacob VanBenschoten of Waterloo; a sister, Cornelia (Ann) Johnson; nieces and nephews.

Dana was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Constance (Vought) Wilbur on Oct. 17, 2018, by his son-in-law, Steve Whitehead, and by five siblings: Eleanor Colgan, Charles Wilbur, Jane Myers, Raymond and Trafton Wilbur.

A graveside service will be held in West Genoa Cemetery, King Ferry, at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.

Memorial contributions may be made to the United Church of Genoa.

Dad always finished every story he ever told us as kids with this quote, and so it's fitting that his life story ends the same way. "And he conked them on the bean and ankled off".



Published by The Citizen on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Shurtleff Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Hi Chris and Betsy, I often think of you and your mom and dad, so every now and then I check the internet. Do a google search and hope I don't see an obituary. Your dad was awesome, and your family cellar parties the best! I'm sure my dad and yours are fishing and drinking beer together, keeping an eye on us. God Bless you both, be well.
Debbie Engelhardt ( Wilbur)
Family
January 10, 2022
Chris, Betsy, I often think of your mom and dad and our times at the lake. It makes me so sad to read your dad has passed away. Every now and then I go onto the good ol internet and search names. I was thinking of you today and searched your Dad. He was an awesome man! May he and Traft find many a great fish to add to their stories!! I'm sure they are fishing now. Much love, Deb
Debbie Engelhardt
Family
January 10, 2022
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
September 21, 2021
I met your dad, and mom, at the bakery in King Ferry while I was working at Ithaca Gun. I have fond memories of them both. May you alway keep your memories close and may they give you comfort during this time of sorrow. My deepest sympathies to all...
Shelley Sherboneau
Friend
September 21, 2021
