AUBURN - Daniel "Danny" Colella, 75 formerly of Auburn, NY died peacefully Friday, March 19, 2021 in his home. Danny was born in Ovid, NY and was the son of the late Joseph and Bridget Cecora Colella. Danny was a well-known Auburn policeman, having served more than two decades until his retirement in 1991.
Dan was an avid car enthusiast and collector and was deeply involved with Auburn's original Corvette Club. His '62 Corvette was well known throughout Central New York both on the streets as well as at the car shows; Danny was always stretched out behind the wheel. Danny loved being not just a fan of NASCAR but a true lover of the sport itself. He loved all competitive sports in general. He always stayed physically fit, and had won numerous awards at the Police Olympics. Anyone who knew Dan, knew that for one hour each day he would be glued to the TV set watching "The Price Is Right" with his trademark bottle of Pepsi in his hand.
Dan is survived by his adoring wife, Terry Bronson Colella; his children Kimberly Hogan (Charlie) of NC, Kristine Willis (Jeff) of Cayuga, Kari Uebelman (Nick) of Auburn, Nathan York (Kate) of NC, Erica Colella (Ryan Dauphin) of Auburn; his stepchildren Kari Sawran (David) of Cayuga and Mark Sawran (Jolie) of CA; two brothers, David (Jeri) Colella of Texas and Joseph (Honey) Colella of Auburn; a sister, Judy Watters of VA; as well as 14 grand- and five great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, Danny was predeceased by a brother, Anthony Colella of Nevada.
Calling hours for Mr. Colella are from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 23, in The Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street Auburn, NY, with funeral services immediately following in the funeral home.
Donations can be made in Danny's name to: The SPCA, 41 York Street, Auburn, New York 13021.
Have known Dan for years...was really a good person...played football with him & he was the fastest guy on the field...may God Bless him...so sorry Terry & Judy...
Brian Hester
March 20, 2021
Missing you already Danny..you were a good friend and no matter what we always managed to laugh. Say hi to Uncle Ray
Gloria Cuddy
March 20, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Bob and Julie Krause
March 20, 2021
Terry and family. Our condolences to all of you. Many thoughts and prayers. Danny was a good man!
Craig and laurie
March 20, 2021
Dear Joey, David, Judy and family,
Our sincerest condolences on Danny's passing. Dan was a good man and a better friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with you on this sad occasion. Sincerely, Greg and Carole
Greg Rigby
March 20, 2021
Dan will be missed always said hello prayers to the family