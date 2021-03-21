Daniel "Danny" Colella

AUBURN - Daniel

"Danny" Colella, 75 formerly of Auburn, NY died peacefully Friday, March 19, 2021 in his home. Danny was born in Ovid, NY and was the son of the late Joseph and Bridget Cecora Colella. Danny was a well-known Auburn policeman, having served more than two decades until his retirement in 1991.

Dan was an avid car enthusiast and collector and was deeply involved with Auburn's original Corvette Club His '62 Corvette was well known throughout Central New York both on the streets as well as at the car shows; Danny was always stretched out behind the wheel. Danny loved being not just a fan of NASCAR but a true lover of the sport itself. He loved all competitive sports in general. He always stayed physically fit, and had won numerous awards at the Police Olympics. Anyone who knew Dan, knew that for one hour each day he would be glued to the TV set watching "The Price Is Right" with his trademark bottle of Pepsi in his hand.

Dan is survived by his adoring wife, Terry Bronson Colella; his children: Kimberly Hogan (Charlie) of NC, Kristine Willis (Jeff) of Cayuga, Kari Uebelman (Nick) of Auburn, Nathan York (Kate) of NC, Erica Colella (Ryan Dauphin) of Auburn; his step-children: Kari Sawran (David) of Cayuga and Mark Sawran (Jolie) of CA; two brothers: David (Jeri) Colella of Texas and Joseph (Honey) Colella of Auburn; a sister, Judy Watters of VA; as well as 14 grand and five great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, Danny was predeceased by a brother, Anthony Colella of Nevada.

Calling hours for Mr. Colella are from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 23, in The Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street Auburn, NY, with funeral services immediately following in the funeral home.

Donations can be made in Danny's name to: The SPCA, 41 York Street, Auburn, New York c 13021