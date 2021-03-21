Menu
Daniel "Danny" Colella
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cheche Funeral Home
1778 Clark Street Road
Auburn, NY

Daniel "Danny" Colella

AUBURN - Daniel

"Danny" Colella, 75 formerly of Auburn, NY died peacefully Friday, March 19, 2021 in his home. Danny was born in Ovid, NY and was the son of the late Joseph and Bridget Cecora Colella. Danny was a well-known Auburn policeman, having served more than two decades until his retirement in 1991.

Dan was an avid car enthusiast and collector and was deeply involved with Auburn's original Corvette Club His '62 Corvette was well known throughout Central New York both on the streets as well as at the car shows; Danny was always stretched out behind the wheel. Danny loved being not just a fan of NASCAR but a true lover of the sport itself. He loved all competitive sports in general. He always stayed physically fit, and had won numerous awards at the Police Olympics. Anyone who knew Dan, knew that for one hour each day he would be glued to the TV set watching "The Price Is Right" with his trademark bottle of Pepsi in his hand.

Dan is survived by his adoring wife, Terry Bronson Colella; his children: Kimberly Hogan (Charlie) of NC, Kristine Willis (Jeff) of Cayuga, Kari Uebelman (Nick) of Auburn, Nathan York (Kate) of NC, Erica Colella (Ryan Dauphin) of Auburn; his step-children: Kari Sawran (David) of Cayuga and Mark Sawran (Jolie) of CA; two brothers: David (Jeri) Colella of Texas and Joseph (Honey) Colella of Auburn; a sister, Judy Watters of VA; as well as 14 grand and five great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, Danny was predeceased by a brother, Anthony Colella of Nevada.

Calling hours for Mr. Colella are from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 23, in The Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street Auburn, NY, with funeral services immediately following in the funeral home.

Donations can be made in Danny's name to: The SPCA, 41 York Street, Auburn, New York c 13021


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cheche Funeral Home
1778 Clark Street Road, Auburn, NY
Mar
23
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Cheche Funeral Home
1778 Clark Street Road, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Cheche Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to read about Danny´s passing. He was a wonderful man that I knew for many years. May he Rest In Peace. My condolences to his family.
Natalie Reardon
March 30, 2021
I'm so sorry. Just saw this. My sincere condolences..Danny was such a great guy and nice guy.
Carol DeRosa
March 26, 2021
We´ve known Danny for many years. He was a great man. We always enjoyed visiting with him at the car shows. Our sincere sympathies to the Colella family. He will be greatly missed.
Paul and Cindy Redmond
March 22, 2021
I worked with Danny for 5 years as his maintenance man. They were good years. He was a good man. I have missed him in the years since I moved out of town. Sympathies to the Colella family.
Frederick Bell Sr
March 22, 2021
Rest in Peace Danny.
Candy Snyder
March 22, 2021
Danny was a good and fair man. He was my landlord for 5 years and tried to make sure my units were in good shape. I got a chance to see him after 20+ years last year and was glad to reconnect. Sympathies to the Colella family. Danny will be missed.
Colleen Barnes
March 22, 2021
Paul Martin
March 22, 2021
Thank you for your service and Rest in Peace
Gerry Guiney
March 21, 2021
You were one of the good guys, Danny - may you rest in peace. Say hello to Tony for me. Love, Kathy
Kathleen Monahan
March 21, 2021
Terry and family, We are so sad to know that Dan has passed. Our sincere condolences to you Terry and your family.
Ron and Gail Hildreth
March 21, 2021
Love, Aunt Joanne and Sue
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results