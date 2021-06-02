Daniel R. Cuddy, Jr.

WEEDSPORT - Daniel R. Cuddy, Jr., age 92, born to Daniel, Sr., and Lina (Treat) Cuddy has gone to be with the Lord, passing away peacefully at home on May 27, 2021 with his wife Shirley by his side.

In addition to Shirley, whom he referred to as "his beautiful bride", he his survived by his children: James Cuddy and his wife Susan of Richmond, VA; Colleen Veazy of Shelbyville, TX, Cathy Scott of Baxley, GA; stepsons: David Hunt and wife Dorianne of Rensselaer, NY, Paul Hunt and wife, Beverly, of Pelzer, SC, and Hugh Hunt, (predeceased); along with twelve grandchildren; and multiple great-grandchildren.

Dan is also survived by three of his five siblings: Mary Lou Graf of Enterprise, AL, Richard Cuddy of Auburn, NY and Lorraine Cuddy of Auburn, NY. He is predeceased by his sister, Joan LaCasse and brother Bob "Mick" Cuddy.

A 1947 graduate of Weedsport Central High School, Dan lettered in football, basketball and baseball while playing for the legendary coach, John "Prof" Skvorak. Excelling in baseball, Dan pitched a no-hitter his senior year against Moravia and was chosen to play in an all-star game on the historic Doubleday Field in Cooperstown, NY.

After high school, Dan enlisted in the Army with a couple of friends. Completing his active duty, Dan was honorably discharged only to be drafted six months later to serve in the Korean War. Forever the patriot, Dan was an active member of the American Legion.

While serving his second tour of duty, he achieved the rank of Corporal and would try out and make the battalion baseball team. Returning home, Dan reunited with Prof. Skvorak, to play baseball for the Weedsport Watsons, a local, semi-pro team in the New York State League.

Through the years, Dan replaced baseball with softball, playing well into his fifties. At the same time, he and his buddies bowled for Carl's Grill winning individual and team accolades.

A life long member of the Weedsport Rod and Gun Club, Dan was an avid outdoorsman enjoying fishing and hunting. Dan once bagged a thirteen point buck, with his last time out in the field being well past the age of eighty. Being a member of the club allowed Dan to hone his poker skills, which he brought to the hunting trips in Old Forge with Alvin and the boys.

Though facing health issues in the last few years was a challenge for Dan and Shirley, their love for each other never wavered. Married for over 40 years, they have shared just about everything life can offer: family, friends, parties at camp, winter trips to Florida and a lifelong dream of Shirley's - a surprise trip to Hawaii. They were a great team, supporting each other in every way.

Blessed to have had a man whom we all loved, in our lives, we have a few people to thank for what seemed an insurmountable task that of allowing them to live out their lives together at home on South Street. A heart felt thank you to Chris (our angel of mercy) and her husband, Gene Gray, our dear fried Charlie Rooker, and Shirley's son, David, who "earned his wings" doing whatever was needed to keep them together and in their home. None of this would have been possible without the dedicated care provided by Hospice, Michelle Harris, Marianna Malandruccolo, Mary Dwyer, Mary Riley, Darlene Crawford, Doreen Lemon and others, including Shirley's niece, Brenda Maas.

Dan loved living in Weedsport, often saying "It's the best place I ever lived, why would I ever want to move?"

Calling hours for Dan will be conducted Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport, NY 13166. A funeral service will be offered at the funeral home on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11:30 a.m., followed by burial with military honors at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Weedsport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Weedsport Volunteer Fire Department.

