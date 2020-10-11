Daniel S. Kostreva

May 31, 1935 - Oct. 6, 2020

UNION SPRINGS - Daniel S. Kostreva, 85, of Union Springs, NY went to be with the Lord on October 6, 2020. He was born on May 31, 1935 in Pound, WI to Samuel & Ruth Kostreva.

Dan worked as a mechanic at Gordon C. Palmer's Chevrolet for 26 years, and retired from D&W Diesel after 25 years. He was a man devoted to God and a member of Scipio Baptist Church where he served in many different positions. He loved making and giving away his famous homemade chocolates at Christmas time which were loved and enjoyed by all.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Bernice (Weaver) Kostreva; sons: Charles Kostreva (Melinda), Dennis Kostreva, and daughter, Pamela Tumbiolo (Michael); he is also survived by his grandchildren: Valerie Hammond (Robert), Caroline Karandeyev (Kirill), Ashley Werner (Gordon), Christopher Kostreva (fiance Anna), Collin Tumbiolo, and Evan Tumbiolo; and great-grandchild Emmaline Karandeyev.

He is predeceased by brothers: Sam & James Kostreva, and sisters: Eunice Bond & Lucille Mason. He is survived by sisters: Adena Tower, Sarah Tucker, amd Grace Riggs; and brothers: Paul & Otto Kostreva; and several nieces & nephews.

As per his request, there will be no funeral services or calling hours. A private service for family will be held at Fleming Rural Cemetery. Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn is in charge of the arrangements.

Contributions may be made to Scipio Baptist Church, 4324 NY34B, Union Springs, NY 13160 or to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, shrinershospitalsforchildren.org

"Absent from the body, present with the Lord"