Daryl "Bud" Wilbur Peck

Nov. 1, 1932 - Oct. 15, 2020

AUBURN - Daryl "Bud" Wilbur Peck, born November 1, 1932 in Downsville, NY to Corbin J and Florence Kathryn Fuller Peck, died October 15, 2020 in Auburn, NY.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ann Rainey Morse; sister Elna Hinkley; children: Kimberly (Paul) Dungey, Darryl (Lauretta) Peck, and Caryl Peck and his wife Nataliia; grandchildren: Heather Dungey, Jason Dungey, Corbin Peck, Rhea (Pat) Stotler, Ryan (Jennifer) Peck, Allison Peck, Kesley Peck, Oksana Peck and Kateryna Peck; and six great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents; and siblings Maxwell Peck, Thelma Shafer, Kesley Peck, and Lorraine Joyce (Peachie) Reynolds.

An Army veteran of the Korean War era, he married Ann in 1953 and they traveled by Greyhound bus to Petaluma, California where they began their married life as he completed his service as an Army Security Agency radio intercept operator.

Bud worked as a meat cutter for Acme and P&C stores. He was a long-time volunteer for the Boy Scouts, Habitat for Humanity, church, and for the Red Cross as an instructor. He enjoyed ham radio, square dancing, electronics and gadgets of all kinds. Bud was an early adopter of technology, building a stereo from a Radio Shack kit and owning an early Tandy computer.

He and Ann enjoyed camping and trips to Ireland and the Holy Land, and eventually visited all 48 contiguous states except North Dakota.

In retirement, Bud and Ann moved to Waxhaw, NC as volunteers for JAARS, Inc. to support Bible translators and other missionaries around the world. They returned to Auburn in 2018 to be closer to family as their health waned.

A private memorial service was held for the family. Arrangements were by Brew Funeral Home. Contributions may be made to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY; or Half Acre Union Church, 1768 West Genesee Street, Auburn, NY. Interment will be at Sampson Veterans Memorial Park at a later date.