David A. Donahue

JORDAN - David A. Donahue, 72, of Jordan passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 unexpectedly after a brief illness. David was a Weedsport graduate and a life-long resident of the Jordan area. He was a former employee of Allied Chemical Co. and Church and Dwight. David was an avid casino goer, SU sports fans and animal lover. He is survived by his loving wife Linda Donahue, daughter Teresa (Garth) Napolitano, son Michael Donahue and two grandchildren: Kaylee and Austin Napolitano. Family and friends may call 12-2pm Sunday Oct. 4, 2020 at the Bush Funeral Home 120 E. Main St. (Rt. 5) Elbridge followed by a graveside service in Maple Grove Cemetery, Jordan at 2:15pm. Contributions may be made to Finger Lakes SPCA of Central NY, Auburn, NY 13031.