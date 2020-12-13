Menu
David A. Cox
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Weedsport High School

David A. Cox

May 25, 1931 - Dec. 10, 2020

CAYUGA - David A. Cox, 89, of Cayuga, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital. David was born in Auburn on May 25, 1931, the son of Joseph L. and Laura Hamilton Cox.

He grew up in Weedsport, graduating from Weedsport High School in 1949. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in the Korean Conflict from 1951-54, earning the rank of sergeant and three service medals.

David built his home in Cayuga with the help of his brothers and friends, and married the love of his life, Joyce Hargett Cox, on December 13, 1958. He was employed at Beacon Milling Company and then had a long career with the New York State Department of Transportation, working on the sign and snow-plowing crews out of Auburn before retiring in 1993. He served on the Cayuga Village Board and was a longtime member of Donald R. Ward Post 1259 of the American Legion.

David was a skilled carpenter and woodworker, and an award-winning bird carver who enjoyed the outdoors and a lifetime of fishing and hunting. In particular, he was an avid wild turkey hunter. He also enjoyed golfing, traveling, reading and spending time with family and friends.

He was predeceased by three brothers: Joseph, Frederick, and Richard. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; his daughter, Beth, of Houston, TX; his son, Jay, daughter-in-law, Terry, and granddaughter, Edie, of Pompey. He also leaves behind in-laws Audley and Margaret Hargett; Betsy Hargett; and Gretchen Cox; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank relatives and friends who visited David and assisted with his care the past few years.

A private graveside burial with military honors will be held at Indian Mound Cemetery, Moravia, NY. To leave condolences for the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cayuga Fire Department, Cayuga, NY 13034; and SCAT Van, 17 Nelson St., Auburn, NY 13021.



Published by The Citizen on Dec. 13, 2020.
Sorry for your loss, prayer's to all the family. I worked with David at the D.O.T in Auburn. I always enjoyed talking with David. David will be greatly missed. God Bless his family.
Thomas Tratt
December 15, 2020
Our sincere sympathy for you, Beth & Jay & family....Have fond memories of a wonderful relative & will miss him so much with luv.....
Barbara Hargett Shields & John Shields, Patrick, Holly, Kyler, Carson, Tess
December 14, 2020
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
December 13, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the Cox family at this time. Thank you to the Cox Family for sharing Dave with the Union Springs Wrestling Family for many years while we were all growing up. Thank you for the support you gave me throughout my many endeavors in school and around the village of Cayuga. RIP Mr Cox
David Pinckney Jr.
December 13, 2020
