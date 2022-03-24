David J. Davia

April 10, 1937 - March 22, 2022

AUBURN - David J. Davia, 84, Auburn, NY passed away peacefully Tuesday March 22, 2022 after a two year battle with Alzheimers.

A native and life long Auburn resident Dave was born April 10, 1937 the son of Alfred and Margaret (Vail) Davia. Dave was a graduate of Central High School and Auburn Community College. He had retired from New York State Department of Corrections, with twenty seven years of service. He had also been employed at Rondina Furniture Store.

A US Navy Veteran, he had served from August 1956, and was discharged in August 1960. He had maintained memberships in the V.F.W. and the American Legion. Dave had enjoyed regular outings with family and friends at Burger King, Dilaj's, and Ballroom Dancing was always a favorite occasion.

Surviving are his wife Bernice Davia. Auburn; son Michael (Tabatha) Davia, Port Byron; daughter Marlene Guilfoos, Fulton; grandchildren: Jessica Pultorak and Andrew Davia; great-granddaughter Sylvia Pultorak; special nephew Robert Davia; and several other nieces, nephews, cousins.

He was pre deceased by his first wife Carol, a brother Robert and sister-in-law Patricia Davia, and parents.

Funeral Services will be held at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 with Arlie Howell officiating. Entombment with full military honors will follow at St. Joseph's Mausoleum. Calling hours will be held from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. prior to services. Memorials may be remembered to the SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY.