David G. Hester

July 29, 1953 - Oct. 20, 2020

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - David G. Hester, passed away at home, in West Palm Beach Florida, on October 20, 2020.

Born July 29, 1953 in Auburn, NY, David moved to Florida in the mid 1980's and initially began a career as a bartender for the Marriott Corporation. During this time he met many people who helped guide him toward developing a career as a stock broker, mortgage broker and real estate broker and for much of his adult life, David helped guide many clients through life decisions both for their financial future and their real estate needs. Known to many as Dave, he made lifelong friends in Florida but always stuck to his New York roots, maintaining friendships from childhood his entire life. A graduate of Auburn High School, Class of 1971.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mary (Colavito) Hester and a nephew, Timothy M. Jayne. David is survived by five siblings, sisters: Kathy (Hester) Conaughty and Paula (Hester) Miller and brothers: Bruce M., Brian P., and Gerald J. (Jerry) as well as several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Interment will be at a later date.