David Bruce Jones
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN

David Bruce Jones

April 5, 1951 - Aug. 23, 2021

WOODLAWN - David Bruce Jones, age 70, of Woodlawn, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

David was born April 5, 1951, in Morristown, NJ, to the late David Delaney Jones and Betty Wyckoff Jones. He was preceded in death by a sister, Carol May Jones, and a brother, Allen R. Jones. He is survived by his wife of thirty-seven years, Susan P. Jones; daughters: Kim M. Jones (Fred Barclay); Gabby L. McClurg (Orion); and Kim M. Boaldin (Wayne); sisters: Debbie Kellogg, Patti Rossbach (Frank), and Diane Banner (David); brothers: Roy Jones (Carla), Cliff Jones (Susan), Ned Jones (Karen); and grandchildren: Brittany B. Hoffman, Bee Bennett, Kris Boaldin, Alaina Boaldin, Savannah Boaldin, and Penelope Rose Boaldin; and great-grandchild: Tristan J. Hoffman. In addition, David is survived by his mother-in-law, Joyce Peterson, of Johnson City, TN, as well as a host of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

David proudly served his county as a member of the United States Army from 1972 to 1992, retiring as a Sergeant First Class. He was a member of Chapter Q of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association.

No funeral services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 408-9690. Online condolences may be made and live streaming may be viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Bruce Jones, please visit our floral store.



Published by The Citizen on Sep. 7, 2021.
Many great memories with Bruce, he was a true friend. My condolences to the family.
Larry Colton
Friend
September 9, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the entire Jones family & their families. Our thoughts & Prayers. Debbie & Coe
Debbie & Coe Ecker
September 7, 2021
