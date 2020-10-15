Menu
Search
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David Raymond Parkman

David Raymond Parkman

OWENSBORO, KY - David Raymond Parkman, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN. He was born in Albany, New York.

David was an all-around C.B. Radio enthusiast. He went by the handles "Cisco" and "Yankee" and had a huge collection of different types of radios and accessories. David played the drums and was a big fan of the Beatles, especially John Lennon. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles. Most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends. He will be missed by many.

David was preceded in death by his father, Jack Speed.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-eight years, Debra Parkman; sons: Nathan Parkman (Misty Walborn) and Jeromy Parkman; grandchildren: Isaiah, Carter, Xavior, Lucian and Nevaeh Parkman; his mother, Sandra Buchanan; siblings: John Liddle, Lisa Kozanitis, Kelly Dacy, Daniel Buchanan and Mikal Buchanan-Heath; and many nieces and nephews.

Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.

Memories and condolences for the family of David Raymond Parkman may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Citizen on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.