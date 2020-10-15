Menu
David Raymond Parkman
1959 - 2020
BORN
March 17, 1959
DIED
October 12, 2020

David Raymond Parkman

OWENSBORO, KY - David Raymond Parkman, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN. He was born in Albany, New York.

David was an all-around C.B. Radio enthusiast. He went by the handles "Cisco" and "Yankee" and had a huge collection of different types of radios and accessories. David played the drums and was a big fan of the Beatles, especially John Lennon. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles. Most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends. He will be missed by many.

David was preceded in death by his father, Jack Speed.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-eight years, Debra Parkman; sons: Nathan Parkman (Misty Walborn) and Jeromy Parkman; grandchildren: Isaiah, Carter, Xavior, Lucian and Nevaeh Parkman; his mother, Sandra Buchanan; siblings: John Liddle, Lisa Kozanitis, Kelly Dacy, Daniel Buchanan and Mikal Buchanan-Heath; and many nieces and nephews.

Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.

Memories and condolences for the family of David Raymond Parkman may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Citizen on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Sandra and Family, I am so sorry to hear the passing of David. Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. If there is anything I can do, please let me know.
Pam Alnutt
Family Friend
October 15, 2020
Debbie & family we are so sorry for your loss. We used to live up the street from Dave & you on Bradford & talk on the radio with him & the others. AKA "The Dark Shadow & Brown Eyes."
Lynn & Judy Lepak
October 15, 2020
My heart is broke my dear friend, until we get the chance to laugh and joke again..condolences to Deb,and the family
Sincerely, Myron Knuppenburg
Myron Knuppenburg
Brother
October 14, 2020
Debbie - So sorry for your loss. Miss Reatha
Reatha Davis
Coworker
October 14, 2020
Throughout our lives we make many new friends and there are some who become part of family, unfortunately also comes a time when we must say goodbye to them because they have departed this life. The death of a friend leaves us with a taste of sorrow, but that feeling is even worse and more difficult to get over for their families. We can never forget such a wonderful person; we all know that we should be very happy for all the good times we shared at his side. Good trip our friend; the Lord will rest your soul
Dr. Frank & Janet Vassallo
Friend
October 14, 2020
So sorry to see that David has passed. I only met him a few times but he was a nice man. I sharpened his chainsaw for him at Ed's Sharpening Service.
Terry Tate
Acquaintance
October 14, 2020
We will miss Yankie so much. He loved his Debbie
and family so. He'd talk me work almost every weekday. One morning I said good morning sunshine not knowing that his mom called him that. So he will always be my sunshine. God bless and keep this great family in you hands. Chicken plucker and little moma
Mary Sinnett
Family Friend
October 13, 2020