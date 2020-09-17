David S. Tanner

AURORA - David S. Tanner, of Scipio-Townline Road, Aurora, NY, passed away surrounded by his wife and family on September 15, 2020. David was a loving and devoted husband and father, who never failed to help where and when he could on fixing cars at home, building and remodeling several family homes and keeping the family spirit alive by hosting family reunions for a decade. David worked as a mechanic over twenty years for IBEW 1249 until his retirement. His passion for cars was highlighted in several restoration projects that won awards in local car shows around the local area and his participation for many years with the Prison City Rambler Car Club. Also, David was a volunteer for the Calvary Food Pantry for many years. He enjoyed camping and the outdoors with his family throughout his life.

Preceded in death by his son, Richard John Tanner; parents, Norman and Harriet (Morse) Tanner; brothers, Kenneth Tanner, and Norman Tanner, Jr; sisters, Teresa (Tanner) Worski, Elizabeth (Tanner) O'Connor, Carol (Tanner) Wilson.

Survived by his wife, Nancy L Sheffield Tanner; his children, Tina L Lamphere, Melissa L Watkins, Amy (Bryan) VanTassell, David N Tanner, Nora A. Tanner; grandchildren, Haley N. Watkins-Penird, Zachary David Blasidell, Lillie Mae Tanner Blaisdell and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours per David's request.

Funeral services for David will be held at St. Luke's United Church of Christ, Saturday. Sept. 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. 25 Seminary St. Auburn. Burial will follow in Fort Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to the Calvary Food Pantry, 90 Franklin St., Auburn, NY 13021 in memory of David.

Face masks or facial coverings are required. Social distancing will be enforced as mandated by the CDC and NYSDOH. Attendance may be limited due NYS Occupancy load limit.

