David L. Thurston
1973 - 2021
BORN
1973
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Weedsport High School
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

David L. Thurston

Mar. 4, 1973 - Feb. 18, 2021

WEEDSPORT - David L. Thurston, 48, formerly of Weedsport, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021 in Arizona. Mr. Thurston was born in Syracuse on March 4, 1973.

He was a graduate of Weedsport High School. David loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter.

David is survived by his loving family; his wife, Renee (Short) Thurston; his son, Alex M. Thurston; his mother, Theresa Chappell; his brother, Roy Thurston, Jr.;several nieces, nephews and friends. David was predeceased by his father, Roy Thurston, Sr.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr. Weedsport. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Sennett Rural Cemetery.

Per the families wishes, donations may be made to White Chapel Funeral Home, PO Box 192, Weedsport, NY 13166 to offset funeral expenses.


Published by The Citizen on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
White Chapel Funeral Home
2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport, NY
So sorry to hear of Dave’s passing. Thoughts and prayers to his family.
Jen Lepak
Friend
March 1, 2021
Jennifer Lepak and Kim Mazzeo
March 1, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Allan Patterson
February 26, 2021
Sorry to hear David passed. PRAYERS!
Brenda
February 25, 2021
