Deborah J. Trousdale
DIED
November 27, 2020

Deborah J. Trousdale

LAKE ALFRED, FL - Deborah J. Trousdale, 65, of Lake Alfred, FL, formerly of Bethel, passed away at home on November 27, 2020. She was born in Auburn, daughter of James and Betty Hutchins.

She was a very loving and caring person. Her family was her world. She loved the outdoors and her cats and dogs. She was always there to help anyone in need.

She is predeceased by her dad James Hutchins.

Survived by her husband, Sank Trousdale of FL; mother Betty Hutchins of Cato; son, Scott Ford of Cato; daughter, Theresa of FL; sister, Rhonda Vargason of Martville; brother, James Hutchins of IA; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

There are no services. Burial to take place at an undetermined date. www.catoredcreek.com


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Sorry for your loss.
Jim Rice
Friend
December 2, 2020
Sank and family , I'm so sorry to hear of your loss God bless you and your family.
Randy Blake
Friend
December 1, 2020
Linda and I are very sorry to hear of Deborah passing. We know how much love there was between you two and with your children. Our deepest sympathy and condolences. We are praying for Deborah and your family. Miss you and love you Uncle Sank.
James & Linda Podolak
Family
December 1, 2020
Very sorry to hear of your loss.
Scott Blake
Friend
December 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Tom and Sadye-Ann Henry
Tom Henry
Family
December 1, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss Sank . if there is anything you need I'm here in FL .
Ella Countryman
Family
December 1, 2020
Betty, Rhonda and Debbie's whole family, my deepest sympathy goes out to you all, may your memories of Deb make you smile and remember the good times. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Chris & Bill Hunter
Friend
December 1, 2020
I love you with everything I have in my soul and my heart God wants to know he needed you more than me
Sanford Trousdale
Family
December 1, 2020