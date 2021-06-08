Debroah Jeanne Kozlovsky

Dec. 15, 1955 - June 6, 2021

AUBURN - Deborah Jeanne Kozlovsky, 65 of Auburn, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, following an extended illness. Born December 15, 1955, Deborah grew up in Maryland. In her teens, she was a skilled equestrian and was also a member of the Civil Air Patrol. Following college, she became a Certified Animal Lab Technician by Johns Hopkins University and served as a Laboratory Assistant at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

After settling in Auburn, she studied karate and earned her green belt. She was also a talented artist, loved her cats and dogs and had a beautiful flower garden.

She is survived by her mother, Jeanne Baker of Weedsport; her sister Laurie Hadlick (Tom) of Syracuse; aunt Laura "Peggy" Sawyer; cousins: Bill and Ainsley Sawyer.

She was predeceased by her stepfather, Raymond Baker.

Funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.