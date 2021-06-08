Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Deborah Jeanne Kozlovsky
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Debroah Jeanne Kozlovsky

Dec. 15, 1955 - June 6, 2021

AUBURN - Deborah Jeanne Kozlovsky, 65 of Auburn, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, following an extended illness. Born December 15, 1955, Deborah grew up in Maryland. In her teens, she was a skilled equestrian and was also a member of the Civil Air Patrol. Following college, she became a Certified Animal Lab Technician by Johns Hopkins University and served as a Laboratory Assistant at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

After settling in Auburn, she studied karate and earned her green belt. She was also a talented artist, loved her cats and dogs and had a beautiful flower garden.

She is survived by her mother, Jeanne Baker of Weedsport; her sister Laurie Hadlick (Tom) of Syracuse; aunt Laura "Peggy" Sawyer; cousins: Bill and Ainsley Sawyer.

She was predeceased by her stepfather, Raymond Baker.

Funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White Chapel Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.