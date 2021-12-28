Menu
Dennis W. "Corky" Hicks

AUBURN - Dennis "Corky" W. Hicks, 78, of Auburn passed away December 22, 2021 at his home. Born in Auburn he was the son of the late Joseph and Jean (Becker) Vitetta.

Corky was a Navy Veteran serving his Country from 1964 to 1968. He was employed at various local businesses as a technical engineer. He also worked at his family business, Starlite Bowling Lanes, and enjoyed bowling a game or two over the years. He enjoyed fishing, antique car shows and DJing for Poorboys Classic Hot Rod of Auburn. He loved his gatherings with his family the most and he will be missed by many.

Surviving are his loving children: Teresa (Tim) Bryan, Joseph (Tammera) Hicks and Robin (Tim) Hicks; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several sisters, brothers; nieces and nephews; and by his beloved cat Booty.

There are no calling hours. A private Celebration of his Life will take place in the future. Contributions may be made to the SPCA, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021 or to the Syracuse VA Medical Center, 800 Irving Ave., Syracuse, NY 13210 . Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.



Published by The Citizen on Dec. 28, 2021.
4 Entries
I am so sorry for the loss of Corky! He was a good guy. I enjoyed our years as family and he was always good to me. He will be missed for sure.
Darci Pelc
Family
January 3, 2022
My deepest sympathy to the entire family. My heart is broken for you. He was a wonderful man.
Marlene Bassett
Friend
December 28, 2021
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
December 28, 2021
So sorry to hear this Robin my prayers are with you and your family! Losing a parent is so hard!
Donna
Other
December 28, 2021
