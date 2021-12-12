Dennis M. Jones

AUBURN - In loving memory of Dennis M. Jones who passed away unexpectedly on Thursday on Dec. 9, 2021 at his residence after a brief illness.

Dennis was born in Auburn the son of the late Robert and Mary Brooks Jones. He was a life resident of the City of Auburn. Dennis loved fishing and NASCAR.

Mr. Jones is survived by his siblings: Sharon Farrelly, Judy Iovine, Tammy Dumas, Terry Jones, Ricky Jones and George Jones.

Family and friends are invited to call on the family on Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to Noon in the Heieck – Pelc Funeral Home, LLC 42 E. Genesee St. Auburn, NY. Burial will be in Fort Hill Cemetery immediately following calling hours.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneraslhome.com to send a condolence to the family.