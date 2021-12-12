Menu
Dennis M. Jones
Dennis M. Jones

AUBURN - In loving memory of Dennis M. Jones who passed away unexpectedly on Thursday on Dec. 9, 2021 at his residence after a brief illness.

Dennis was born in Auburn the son of the late Robert and Mary Brooks Jones. He was a life resident of the City of Auburn. Dennis loved fishing and NASCAR.

Mr. Jones is survived by his siblings: Sharon Farrelly, Judy Iovine, Tammy Dumas, Terry Jones, Ricky Jones and George Jones.

Family and friends are invited to call on the family on Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to Noon in the Heieck – Pelc Funeral Home, LLC 42 E. Genesee St. Auburn, NY. Burial will be in Fort Hill Cemetery immediately following calling hours.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneraslhome.com to send a condolence to the family.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 12, 2021.
You'll definitely be missed, Dennis! One reason is because you always made people feel very special and very loved. I would see you when I was driving for Centro and you'd always have that great smile and laugh. In later years I would see you on Sunday mornings at the Knights, or wherever, and we would always start or end with a hug, and we would try to catch each other up on our families, and where they all went after Fitch Ave. I'm sorry I couldnt be there for calling hours today, but I know that those who could gave you a nice send off. Rest in peace, Dennis. "May the angels lead you into paradise; may the martyrs receive you at your arrival and lead you to the holy city: Jerusalem. May choirs of angels receive you and with Lazarus, once a poor man, may you have eternal rest."
Matt Quill
Friend
December 14, 2021
Going to miss all your jokes,and your twinkling eyes,always had a great time hanging out , Love you cous,rest peacefully.
Victoria Jones
Family
December 13, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Rest in piece Dennis Spread those wings fly high to the golden gates love Melody & Ricky Jones
Melody
Family
December 11, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss
Jackie Maille
December 11, 2021
Rip cousin Dennis! You´ll be very much missed! I love you sending prayers for the rest of the family! Please continue to watch over all of us!
Brittany
Family
December 11, 2021
