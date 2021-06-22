We will always remember how kind Dennis and his mom were to my dad, Clayton Hock during his terminal illness in 1984-85, for keeping us up to date with the happenings around Red Creek, and for looking in on my brother from time to time. We will miss Denny so much. Our condolences to Pam, his wife, and the entire family. Toni

Rich and Toni Clark Friend June 19, 2021