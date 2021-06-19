Menu
Dennis M. Stanley
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bush Funeral Home
120 East Main Street
Elbridge, NY

Dennis M. Stanley

July 11, 1948 - June 17, 2021

RED CREEK - Dennis M. Stanley, 72, of Red Creek passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Born in Sodus, Dennis lived in Red Creek most of his life. He was a Marine veteran. He drove truck for Superior Plus before retiring.

Predeceased by parents Harold and Geraldine, and stepdad Morris Cooper, and two brothers Allen Stanley and Morris Cooper, Jr. Surviving are his wife Pamela Morehouse Stanley; sons: Michael (Lois) Stanley, Matthew (Teresa) Stanley; daughters: Christina (John) Rotach, Nicole (Randy) Mastrangelo; three sisters: Bonnae Stanley, Valerie Stanley, Lorie Cooper; step children: Todd Hunter, Matthew (Tanya) Hunter, Katie Hunter, Justin Hunter and Nicholas (Trudy) Hunter; 20 grandchildren: Mackenzie, Mikayla, Eliza, Jacob, Nicole, Matthew Joseph, Mindy, Lorenzo, Lance, Bethany, Marrissa, Matthew James, Michael, Crystal, Dakota, Amber, Brandon, Mason, Richard, Blake; plus 20 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives may call 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St., Elbridge. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in Community Burying Grounds Cemetery, Eades Road Town of Wolcott. Visit:bushfuneralhomes.com.



Published by The Citizen on Jun. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Calling hours
4:00p.m.
Bush Funeral Home
120 East Main Street, Elbridge, NY
Jun
23
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Community Burying Grounds Cemetery
Eades Road, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Marshall Families
June 21, 2021
Sympathy for the family and all you have lost. May memories comfort you.
Dave and Bonnie Hall
June 20, 2021
We are so very sorry for your Loss. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Thank you for your Service. RIP Dennis.
Sheila and Joe Syrell
Family
June 20, 2021
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
June 19, 2021
So sorry for your family's loss. Denny was always such a good person, we were friends in high school, shared study halls and laughs, shared a birthday together. Will miss running into you, my friend.
Sandy Miller
School
June 19, 2021
We will always remember how kind Dennis and his mom were to my dad, Clayton Hock during his terminal illness in 1984-85, for keeping us up to date with the happenings around Red Creek, and for looking in on my brother from time to time. We will miss Denny so much. Our condolences to Pam, his wife, and the entire family. Toni
Rich and Toni Clark
Friend
June 19, 2021
All of our thoughts and prayers.
David Janine Tristan Taylor Rutkoske
June 19, 2021
We are so saddened to hear this. You are all in our Prayers. Denny has been a very good friend since Russ and him met when working at Sylvania. We are so sorry for your loss.
Russell & Darlene Smith
Friend
June 19, 2021
