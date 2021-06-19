Dennis M. Stanley

July 11, 1948 - June 17, 2021

RED CREEK - Dennis M. Stanley, 72, of Red Creek passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Born in Sodus, Dennis lived in Red Creek most of his life. He was a Marine veteran. He drove truck for Superior Plus before retiring.

Predeceased by parents Harold and Geraldine, and stepdad Morris Cooper, and two brothers Allen Stanley and Morris Cooper, Jr. Surviving are his wife Pamela Morehouse Stanley; sons: Michael (Lois) Stanley, Matthew (Teresa) Stanley; daughters: Christina (John) Rotach, Nicole (Randy) Mastrangelo; three sisters: Bonnae Stanley, Valerie Stanley, Lorie Cooper; step children: Todd Hunter, Matthew (Tanya) Hunter, Katie Hunter, Justin Hunter and Nicholas (Trudy) Hunter; 20 grandchildren: Mackenzie, Mikayla, Eliza, Jacob, Nicole, Matthew Joseph, Mindy, Lorenzo, Lance, Bethany, Marrissa, Matthew James, Michael, Crystal, Dakota, Amber, Brandon, Mason, Richard, Blake; plus 20 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives may call 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St., Elbridge. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in Community Burying Grounds Cemetery, Eades Road Town of Wolcott. Visit:bushfuneralhomes.com.