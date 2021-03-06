Diane M. Nichols

Nov. 3, 1957 - Feb. 24, 2021

WATERLOO – Diane M. Nichols "Granny/Mom", 63, became an angel (with the best view of the races) on February 24, 2021 in Waterloo, NY.

Family and friends can put their racing gear on and celebrate her life from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the American Legion, 7 East Williams St, Waterloo. Donations can be made to her family.

Diane was born the daughter of the late Wanda W. Bell (Wialand) and Duane E. Goodwin on November 3, 1957. On that same day 30 years later, her birthday, she married Gerald L. Nichols.

She was a devoted mother and Granny.

Diane is survived by her only child, Daphne Anderson; her step-son, Brian (Amanda); three grandsons: Kovi, Gavin, and Jax Dressing; sisters and brothers: Cindy Pellet of Auburn, Katie Starkweather of PA, Christopher Goodwin (Penni) of Union Springs; her second dad, Joe Bell of Auburn; half brother, Willard Goodwin of PA; and aunt Lucille Neal of PA; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by sister, Charlette Goodwin; and brother, Richard Goodwin.

She was a loving, caring grandmother who would do anything for anyone, help when she could any time day or night, she would be there for you. She loved us all unconditionally, never asking for anything in return, only giving.

Let the people know you love them while they are still here, don't wait until they are gone.