Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Diane Marie Shaver
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
W E Wade Sons Inc Funeral Service
22 Church St
Moravia, NY

Diane Marie Shaver

April 27, 1941 - Dec. 18, 2021

MORAVIA - Diane Marie Shaver, 80, of 175 N. Main Street, Moravia, died Saturday, December 18 2021. She was born April 27, 1941 in Plattsburgh, NY.

Retired from Dryden Central School's Custodial Department. She was a member of the New Apostolic Church.

She was predeceased by her sister, Janice Carnicelli. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Dennis Shaver; her brother, Frank (Mary) Morrow of SC; a sister, Eva Ferrin of Groton; one daughter Ginger (Joe) McQueeney of Auburn; four sons: Donald Raner of Moravia, Dennis Shaver of Ovid, NY, Thomas (Shelly) Shaver of Alden, NY and Donald Shaver of Syracuse; nine grandchildren: Cory (Laura) Raner, Christina (Rob) McQueeney, Joey McQueeney, Nicholas McQueeney, Tyler Raner, William Shaver, Sarah Shaver, and Julia Shaver; five great-grandchildren.

Calling hours from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday (last 45 minutes for a service), December 29, 2021, at W.E. Wade Sons Funeral Service, 22 Church Street, Moravia, NY 13118. Contribution can be made to Four Town First Aid Squad, Moravia, NY in Diane's memory.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
W E Wade Sons Inc Funeral Service
22 Church St, Moravia, NY
Dec
29
Service
3:15p.m.
W E Wade Sons Inc Funeral Service
22 Church St, Moravia, NY
Funeral services provided by:
W E Wade Sons Inc Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by W E Wade Sons Inc Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Ginger McQueeney
December 29, 2021
Dennis, Frank and family so sorry for your loss, Richard
Richard Jordan
Friend
December 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results