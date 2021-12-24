Diane Marie Shaver

April 27, 1941 - Dec. 18, 2021

MORAVIA - Diane Marie Shaver, 80, of 175 N. Main Street, Moravia, died Saturday, December 18 2021. She was born April 27, 1941 in Plattsburgh, NY.

Retired from Dryden Central School's Custodial Department. She was a member of the New Apostolic Church.

She was predeceased by her sister, Janice Carnicelli. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Dennis Shaver; her brother, Frank (Mary) Morrow of SC; a sister, Eva Ferrin of Groton; one daughter Ginger (Joe) McQueeney of Auburn; four sons: Donald Raner of Moravia, Dennis Shaver of Ovid, NY, Thomas (Shelly) Shaver of Alden, NY and Donald Shaver of Syracuse; nine grandchildren: Cory (Laura) Raner, Christina (Rob) McQueeney, Joey McQueeney, Nicholas McQueeney, Tyler Raner, William Shaver, Sarah Shaver, and Julia Shaver; five great-grandchildren.

Calling hours from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday (last 45 minutes for a service), December 29, 2021, at W.E. Wade Sons Funeral Service, 22 Church Street, Moravia, NY 13118. Contribution can be made to Four Town First Aid Squad, Moravia, NY in Diane's memory.