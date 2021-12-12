Domenica B. "Monica" Richardson

SYRACUSE - Domenica B. "Monica" Richardson, 64, of Syracuse, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Community General Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Joanne Carington Dragone.

Monica was a very kind spirited person who would help anyone in need. She had a love for animals. She was also a naturally funny person and loved listening and dancing to music around the house. Monica would always say she was pitter puttering around the house.

She is survived by daughters: Kysha N. Mack (Willie), Shalana Richardson, Lenay Richardson, Crystal Ouimette (David); 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild and one great-grandchild on the way. In addition to her parents, Monica was predeceased by her significant other, Fred Kobus.

There will be visitation from 2PM to 4PM on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn.