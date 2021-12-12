Menu
Domenica B. "Monica" Richardson
FUNERAL HOME
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street
Auburn, NY

Domenica B. "Monica" Richardson

SYRACUSE - Domenica B. "Monica" Richardson, 64, of Syracuse, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Community General Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Joanne Carington Dragone.

Monica was a very kind spirited person who would help anyone in need. She had a love for animals. She was also a naturally funny person and loved listening and dancing to music around the house. Monica would always say she was pitter puttering around the house.

She is survived by daughters: Kysha N. Mack (Willie), Shalana Richardson, Lenay Richardson, Crystal Ouimette (David); 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild and one great-grandchild on the way. In addition to her parents, Monica was predeceased by her significant other, Fred Kobus.

There will be visitation from 2PM to 4PM on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 12, 2021.
Brew Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember Donna from West Middle. I also remember her parents' home near Dom's Grocery. I was very sorry to read of her passing.
Lois Terino Gray
December 14, 2021
Dom my thoughts and prayers are with you and the family.
Callie Porter
December 13, 2021
R.I.P Monica ..we had some great times,this saddens me so...always so kind...God Bless your family,Prayers and Hugs to all ! (Karen Leonard) Esposito
Karen Esposito
Friend
December 12, 2021
