Domenick "Deco" Paradise

Dec. 18, 1930 - Sept. 24, 2020

SENECA FALLS - Domenick "Deco" Paradise, 89 of Seneca Falls, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center, Canandaigua, NY.

There will be no prior calling hours, and a graveside service will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Columbkille Cemetery, E. Bayard Street, Seneca Falls, NY, with Reverend James Fennessy of St. Patrick's Church, officiating. Because of the Covid virus, you are requested to wear a mask and to be social distanced. In lieu of flowers, please donate, in Deco's name, to Fetch-A-Friend Rescue, 92 Garden St., Seneca Falls, NY 13148, or to Pathway Home, 1529 State Route 414, Seneca Falls, NY. 13148. A celebration of Dom's life will be held post covid; notification will be published in local media.

Mr. Paradise was born in Phelps, NY on December 18, 1930, the son of the late Domenick and Narda (Casamassima) Paradise. He was the youngest of 18 siblings. He lived most of his life in Seneca Falls where he attended Mynderse Academy. His love for athletics was born on the courts and playing fields. He started in varsity competition for three years in football, two years in basketball and three years in baseball.

After graduating from Mynderse, Dom enlisted in the Air Force. He served as a radio operator in Japan during the Korean war from 1949-1953. During his service there, he played fast pitch softball, winning the Far East Championship.

Following his military career, Dom enrolled at Michigan State University in their Health and Physical Education program where he earned his Bachelors and his Master's degrees. While earning his degrees, he taught physical education and health, and also coached at Bath, Michigan High School.

Dom returned to NYS in 1959. He taught 4th and 5th grades in the Interlaken School District, squeezing in courses at Syracuse University for his administrative certification. He earned certifications in health, physical education and recreation as well as certifications for administrative positions including superintendent.

In 1961, he became assistant to the Auburn Athletic Director, Henry Vetter, scouted for Hobart College on weekends, and accepted the Varsity Basketball coaching duties. During this same period, he was also the Assistant Line Coach at Hobart College under football coach, Al Kelly. He praised Hank Vetter and Al Kelley saying, "I learned much from these two fine men."

Dom returned to Mynderse Academy in 1968 to become Mynderse Academy's first full-time Athletic Director. He developed the first curriculum for both Health and Physical Education and worked tirelessly to improve the facilities, adding a weight room and securing improved lighting at Bracht Field. In addition to his career as Athletic Director, he was also an Assistant Principal, advisor to Block M, and coached varsity football and varsity basketball.

Upon his retirement from Mynderse Academy in 1989, he continued to give back to his home town. He became very active in local politics. Dom served numerous terms on the Board of Education and worked with Seneca County Child Care. He was elected Seneca Falls Supervisor multiple times and chaired the Seneca County Board of Supervisors Committee for years. As a County Supervisor, Dom was committed to cost containment within the framework of necessary municipal services, and worked diligently for the citizens of Seneca Falls and Seneca County.

He is survived by his loving companion of 42 years, Ailene Phillips and her children:Marlene (Joe) Durgin, Jody (Dave) Gerber, and Thad (Julie) Phillips. Grandchildren: Joseph (Rachael), Bryn and Kyle (Gabby) Durgin, Tevita and Tayah Gerber, Tyler and Sydney PhillipsGreat-Grandson's Joseph and Miles Durgin Sister-in-law, Helen "Arkie" Paradise. Several nieces and nephews.

Dom is predeceased by his seventeen brothers and sisters, several nieces and nephews and his little "buddy" Blackjack (BJ) who he loved with all his heart.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls. To leave a comment for the family, please visit doranfuneralhome.com

