Don "Knute" Brandstetter
FUNERAL HOME
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
75 E. Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Don "Knute" Brandstetter

AUBURN - Don "Knute" Brandstetter passed away peacefully the afternoon of Sunday, May 30, 2021 with the love of his family surrounding him.

Don graduated from Auburn East High School and SUNY Morrisville. He entered the NY State Police Academy in 1958 as a Trooper, and from 1965 to the end of his career, he was an Investigator with the BCI, staying active in police work as a Private Investigator after his retirement.

A community-minded Auburnian, Don was a member of the BPOE Elks Lodge, and served as Cayuga County Legislator for two terms. He was involved in Cub Scouts, Auburn Youth Baseball and was a lifetime member of St. Peter's Church. An excellent athlete, he lettered in three sports in high school and was inducted into the AHS Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011.

A caring and kind man, Don took an interest in everyone he met and was admired and respected by those who had the pleasure of knowing him and receiving a big hug. He was an accomplished woodworker, had a tool for every job and was famous for his delicious homemade sauerkraut.

Don will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years, Linda (Kroker) Brandstetter; children: Scott (Karen Oppenheim) of Ashland, OR, Wendy (Rich) Conner of Ashland, OR, and Chris Brandstetter of Woodland, CA; grandchildren: Chance, Paris and Harper Conner, Zia and Gehrig Brandstetter.

Don was predeceased by his parents, William and Lillian and his two brothers, Bill and Charlie.

A service to honor his memory will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. at SS Peter and John Church, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. Please visit Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.

Memorial donations in Don's name may be made to: Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, NY 13021 matthewhouse.org/giving or St Jude Children's Research Hospital stjude.org/donate


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Service
2:00p.m.
SS Peter and John Church
169 Genesee St., Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
One of the nicest man I knew, a great athlete and a great friend. Once I moved to Florida but when I saw him at our last reunion we hugged. A great guy.
Don Marventano
August 14, 2021
So sad to hear of Don´s passing. Your family is in our thoughts. We always enjoyed seeing Don´s smile and his kind words shared whenever we saw each other. Linda you were always there smiling with him. God bless. Wendy your dad was a special guy!
Mike and Teri Baier
June 12, 2021
Dear Mrs. Brandstetter, My condolences to you and your family on the passing of your husband, Mr. Don Brandstetter. May he rest in peace. Respectfully, -Arturo Campos Jr
Arturo Campos Jr
Friend
June 12, 2021
Linda and family want say how sorry we are to hear about Don.he was always so wonderful toMe Tammy Julie and Joe
Laurinda Brandstetter Pingert
Family
June 8, 2021
Linda & family: so sorry to hear of don´s passing. Will always remember your wonderful company at our boces gatherings. Will keep you in our thoughts & prayers during this difficult time.
Dan & Diane dougherty
Friend
June 8, 2021
Prayers and condolences to the Brandstetter family.
Jerry and Joan Long
June 8, 2021
Linda, So sorry to hear of Don's passing. Our friendship from the fifties seems like yesterday. Heartfelt condolences to you and family.
Edward Gillett
Friend
June 7, 2021
So sorry to hear of Don´s passing. We have so many treasured memories of him.
Pat and Bob Oxford
Friend
June 7, 2021
Gracie will miss Don around the neighborhood. Thinking of Linda and the entire family during this hard time.
Janis Baker
June 7, 2021
Chris and family we are so sorry for your loss.
Sue and Rich Valentino
June 4, 2021
My deepest condolences. Don was a terrific man and an excellent role model. I enjoyed every conversation that we shared. May you find peace in the days ahead.
Terry Winslow
Friend
June 4, 2021
I am very sorry to hear of Don's passing. My condolences to the Brandstetter family.
Jamie Oropallo
June 4, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Rest In Peace Don
Lance and Patty Myers
Friend
June 4, 2021
Linda. So so sorry for your loss. Don was a wonderful man. You were a great couple. Love to see you both when you came to Springside Inn. Sorry I will be out of town with the grandkids on Saturday. My thought and prayers will be with you
Cathy Garropy
Friend
June 3, 2021
I am so sorry to hear that Don passed.What a great man. My condolences go out to Linda and the family. Auburn has lost a gentleman and a great person. God Bless you
Gloria Cuddy
Friend
June 3, 2021
Linda and Family. I am very sad to hear this news. He and your whole family were so good to my parents. I still live in Clifton Park. Been alone 27 years now. One son in Michigan and one in son inClifton Park. Two grandsons 16 years each of them. Think of you often. Don´t get to Auburn anymore. Gave up driving due to health reasons. Loved your family for years now. Again. My sympathies to all of you. Hugs. Kitty
Kitty Giblin Gleason
Friend
June 3, 2021
Chris and family. So saddened to her the passing of your father. I always remember the great times in the old neighborhood. Thoughts and prayers to you all during this difficult time.
Christine Burridge
Friend
June 3, 2021
We both were saddened to hear of the lost of our good friend and fellow Elk Don. May God be with you all at this most difficult time and also with him. Enjoy and cherish your memories. Remember his love for you and that will keep him close to your hearts. What a great friend he was to soooooo many of us. God Bless you all and God Bless Don. He will truly be missed by us both. To Our Absent Member Love and Prayers to all. Fritz and Phyllis Allen Auburn474
Phyllis Allen
Other
June 3, 2021
Linda and Family: Many fond memories over numerous years of experiences both at work and play continue in my mind. My thoughts remain with all of you.
Jack Tonzi
June 3, 2021
My Dear Linda and family, Although I know words offer small comfort in your hour of sorrow, I do wish to express my sincere sympathy to you on the loss of your beloved husband Don. With deepest sympathy, Barbara Irish Smith
Barbara Smith
Friend
June 3, 2021
Linda I´m so sorry to hear about Don, I didn´t know he was sick. If you need anything please let me know. I´m thinking about you. Love Nancy and Ray.
Nancy Flynn
June 3, 2021
