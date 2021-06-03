Don "Knute" Brandstetter

AUBURN - Don "Knute" Brandstetter passed away peacefully the afternoon of Sunday, May 30, 2021 with the love of his family surrounding him.

Don graduated from Auburn East High School and SUNY Morrisville. He entered the NY State Police Academy in 1958 as a Trooper, and from 1965 to the end of his career, he was an Investigator with the BCI, staying active in police work as a Private Investigator after his retirement.

A community-minded Auburnian, Don was a member of the BPOE Elks Lodge, and served as Cayuga County Legislator for two terms. He was involved in Cub Scouts, Auburn Youth Baseball and was a lifetime member of St. Peter's Church. An excellent athlete, he lettered in three sports in high school and was inducted into the AHS Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011.

A caring and kind man, Don took an interest in everyone he met and was admired and respected by those who had the pleasure of knowing him and receiving a big hug. He was an accomplished woodworker, had a tool for every job and was famous for his delicious homemade sauerkraut.

Don will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years, Linda (Kroker) Brandstetter; children: Scott (Karen Oppenheim) of Ashland, OR, Wendy (Rich) Conner of Ashland, OR, and Chris Brandstetter of Woodland, CA; grandchildren: Chance, Paris and Harper Conner, Zia and Gehrig Brandstetter.

Don was predeceased by his parents, William and Lillian and his two brothers, Bill and Charlie.

A service to honor his memory will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. at SS Peter and John Church, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. Please visit Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.

Memorial donations in Don's name may be made to: Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, NY 13021 matthewhouse.org/giving or St Jude Children's Research Hospital stjude.org/donate