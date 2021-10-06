Donald Delaney

Aug. 23, 1962 - Oct. 1, 2021

AUBURN - Donald Delaney, 59 of VanAnden Street, Auburn, died Friday, October 1, 2021 at his home. A life long Auburnian, Don was born August 23, 1962, the son of the late Donald and Ann "Terry" (Connors) Delaney.

In his early years he was employed with Homick's Clothing Store, and later, retired from Auburn Correctional Facility as a Corrections Officers, following 31 years of faithful service. Don was an enthusiastic Cleveland Browns and New York Mets fan and enjoyed golf, fishing and camping. He was an avid spectator of NASCAR and a talented cyclist and skier years ago.

He is survived by his two sons: Donald "DJ" Delaney II of CT and Michael Delaney (Taylor Acresti) of Auburn; Jan Netti Delaney of Auburn; three sisters: Michelle Zalone of Rochester, Patricia Shores (Stephen) of MA, and Catherine Malatin (Dean) of Marcellus; granddaughter Brynleigh Delaney of Auburn; longtime companion Cathy Marchisin of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by a brother-in-law Ronald Zalone.

Calling hours will be conducted Friday, October 8, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. Face masks are required, regardless of vaccination status.

Contributions may be made in memory of Don to the Alzheimer's Association.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.